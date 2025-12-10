From party brunches with sunset views to family-friendly buffet feasts, these outdoor brunches in Dubai offer something for everyone

Looking to enjoy a lavish weekend feast in the glorious Dubai sunshine? We’ve rounded up 23 outdoor Saturday and Sunday brunches that cover everything from casual garden eats to all-out alfresco feasts.

These are the best outdoor brunches in Dubai. 

Saturday

Above Eleven

above 11 dubai brunch

Bringing the party 14 floors up at Palm West Beach is the Yunza-11 Brunch. As you gaze out over views of Dubai Marina, Harbour and the Palm, enjoy an a la carte menu of Nikkei flavous with dishes like sushi, ceviche’s and prawn tempura. Every hour there are surprises to be had, and at 3.11pm, one lucky brunch-goer will receive a keyring which means they’ll pay just Dhs11 for brunch.

Where: Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs495 Prosecco, Dhs650 Champagne

Book: Tel: (0)4 666 1420. @aboveelevendubai

Alici

alici bluewaters island best restaurants

This Bluewaters Island brunch is a breezy weekend affair, presenting a specially curated menu of Italian seafood across its double brunches on Saturdays and Sundays. Think crudo, antipasti, main courses, desserts, Italian wines and more.

Where: Bluewaters

When: Sat and Sun, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs595 sparkling

Book: Tel: (0)4 275 2577. @alicidubai

Attiko

13 of the best restaurants in Dubai with a view in 2025: Attiko Dubai

The hip rooftop terrace at W Dubai – Mina Seyahi serves up a stylish Saturday soiree, where guests can enjoy a pan-Asian sharing-style set menu of dishes, free-flowing drinks, and entertainment from a live DJ and saxophone player.

Where: W Dubai – Mina Seyahi

When: Sat, 2pm to 5pm

Price: Dhs325 soft, Dhs445 house, Dhs565 sparkling, Dhs695 Champagne

Book: Tel: (0)4 350 9983. @attikodubai

Bar Du Port

Bringing the fiesta to Dubai Harbour is Bar du Port, which promises top tunes, a tasty spread of Mediterranean flavours and free-flowing drinks every Saturday afternoon. The menu features grazing bites like truffle arancini, mini burgers and chicken pops – but really, it’s more about the music and drinks, so expect an impressive selection of cocktails too.

Where: Dubai Harbour, off Dubai Marina

When: Sat, 1pm to 5pm

Price: Dhs350 soft, Dhs430 wine, Dhs560 sparkling and cocktails, Dhs780 premium.

Book: Tel: (0)4 332 4868.@barduportdubai

Boardwalk

Some of Dubai's oldest restaurants: 10+ years and still going strong: The Boardwalk Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, Deira

A long-standing favourite at Dubai Creek Resort, Boardwalk is the ideal spot for a relaxed and refined Saturday brunch alfresco. Expect a buffet brimming with pasta, seafood and grilled meats, designed to transport you straight to the sun-drenched shores of the Mediterranean.

Where: Dubai Creek Resort

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs250 soft, Dhs450 sparkling, Dhs650 Champagne

Book: Tel: (0)4 602 1583. @boardwalkdubai

Brasserie 2.0

A firm favourite on Dubai’s buffet brunch scene, Brasserie 2.0 has levelled up for the new season. While there’s indoor and outdoor seating, the alfresco tables sit you closest to the bar – and the decadent BBQ station where you can order from towers of meat and seafood and have it cooked just the way you like it. The culinary offering is show-stopping, and the global cuisines served up at live stations are befitting of the ‘Voyage’ theme, which also sees live entertainment of singers, dancers and live acts transport you across the continents with themed showcases.

Where: Le Royal Meridien

When: Sat, 1.30pm to 4.30pm

Price: Dhs395 soft, Dhs545 house, Dhs795 Champagne, Dhs225

Book: Tel: (0)4 316 5555. @brasserie2.0

Bubbalicious

Whether you’re a Dubai veteran or a newbie on the brunch scene, the Westin’s Bubbalicious brunch is always wow-worthy. Forget moderation and prepare for a party that is a perennial hit with families, couples, friends or visitors. The beachfront property packs plenty in on the day with three restaurants teaming up, chefs at hot cooking stations, drinks stations galore, and entertainment for all ages. It’s a longstanding classic that thoroughly earns its place among the best.

Where: The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Beach Resort & Marina

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs485 soft, Dhs625 sparkling, Dhs715 Champagne, Dhs825 The Experience, Dhs325 children six to 12

Book: Tel: (0)4 511 7373.@westindubai

Jumeirah Al Qasr

jumeirah al qasr brunch

Lovers of international brunch fare will find the Al Qasr stalwart a perfect start to any weekend. Expect an elegant culinary feast with sumptuous delicacies from across the globe. The brunch menu includes an unlimited eclectic mix of international cuisines, all served from live cooking stations, from European and Asian flavours to mouth-watering smoker and grill stations.

Where: Jumeirah Al Qasr

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs495 soft, Dhs595 house, Dhs695 sparkling, Dhs795 premium, Dhs350 children four to 12

Book: Tel: (800) 323 232. @jumeirahalqasr

Lucia’s

lucia's Dubai

Say ciao to the Caprese brunch at Lucia’s, now in its second season on the beachfront of Jumeirah Beach Hotel. In quintessential southern Italian hues of blue and lemon, this open-air restaurant perfectly frames the Burj Al Arab, making it a picturesque setting for a Saturday brunch. The menu features sharing plates like burrata, beef tartare and fritto capritano, followed by mains such as grilled tiger prawns and a crowd-pleasing margherita pizza. The lively afternoon is amplified by live singers and a DJ, and you can expect to find the whole restaurant on their feet by 4pm.

Where: Jumeirah Beach Hotel

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs625 premium

Book: Tel: (0)4 422 4321. @luciasdubai

Nuska

Nuska beach

The Embers of Nuska package at this Burj Al Arab-facing beachfront spot serves up a three-course menu of sharing-style appetisers, a choice of main from options like grilled sirloin and chicken kebab, then sharing-style desserts. Of course, you’ll get a choice of free-flowing drinks with it, making for a fun-filled afternoon.

Where: Jumeirah Beach Hotel

When: Sat and Sun, 12pm to 3pm

Price: Dhs545.

Book: Tel: (800) 323232. @nuskadubai

O Beach Dubai

O Beach Dubai

Ibiza’s ultimate pool party destination has landed in JBR, bringing with it a roster of lively events featuring wow-factor entertainment and those orange cups. On Saturdays, it’s all about O Brunch, taking place from 1pm to 5pm in collaboration with Secret Parties. Sure, you can tuck in to dishes like spicy prawn tacos and loaded nachos, but it’s all about the pool access and entertainment, which comes in the form of a saxophonist, drummer and live DJ.

Where: Habtoor Grand, Autograph Collection, JBR

When: Sat, 1pm to 5pm

Price: Dhs345 soft, Dhs425 house, Dhs475 premium, bed packages from Dhs2,000 for four

Book: Tel: (0)52 394 8098. @obeachdubai

The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR

ritz carlton london social brunch

The much-loved London Social Garden Brunch at The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR is back with a new botanical concept and brand new live bars. Expect seasonal specials and a relaxed outdoor setting, with picturesque views of Ain Dubai as you tuck into a flavour flight thorugh British cuisine.

Where: The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs399 soft, Dhs549 sparkling, Dhs179 children five to 11

Book: @ritzcarltondubai

Tasca

Tasca by Jose Avillez

Curated by chef José Avillez, this Michelin-starred restaurant serves up one of the best brunches in town. Dine on the alfresco terrace and embark on a culinary flavour flight through Portugal’s finest ingredients across five courses. Savoury signatures include the Lageriro octopus and piri-piri chicken, but be sure to save room for the beloved pastel de nata for dessert.

Where: Mandarin Oriental, Jumeira

When: Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs450 soft, Dhs550 house, Dhs750 Champagne

Book: Tel: (0)4 777 2231. @tascadubai

Traiteur

The classic Traiteur brunch is one of the dining highlights of Dubai’s alfresco season. An exquisite culinary experience with stunning views of the creek, expect outstanding cuisine, and a vibrant atmosphere.

Where: Park Hyatt Dubai

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs450 soft, Dhs575 sparkling, Dhs795 bubbly, Dhs895 premium

Book: Tel: (0)4 602 1814. @parkhyattdubai

Zenzi Beach

Enjoy a family-friendly afternoon on the shores of Jumeirah Zabeel Saray with the Jardin Rosé Family Brunch. Enjoy a set menu of dishes served to the table, with live entertainment from a DJ and saxophonist. Make the most of the alfresco season and dine on a table on the terrace.

Where: Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs350 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs580 premium

Book: Tel: (0)4 453 0444. @zenzibeachdxb

Zeta Seventy Seven

ZETA Seventy Seven

Image: Supplied

Take outdoor brunch in Dubai to new heights with Zeta Seventy Seven’s infinity brunch. Gaze out over the stretching views of JBR, graze on sharing plates of pan-Asian cuisine, and dip between the open-air setting and the infinity pool. There’s three seatings – afternoon, evening and nighttime.

Where: Address Beach Resort

When: 1pm to 4.30pm, 5pm to 8.30pm, 9pm to 12.30am

Price: Dhs377 soft, Dhs477 house, Dhs599 sparkling, Dhs777 premium

Book: Tel: (0)4 879 8866. @zeventyseventyseven

Sunday

Alizee

Taking place every Sunday at the picturesque Alizée Restaurant’s terrace in Banyan Tree Dubai, this family-friendly spread comes with a sharing-style menu, dedicated kids corner, and live entertainment. Keep an eye out for pass-around trolleys serving up seafood platters and the filet de boeuf.

Where: Banyan Tree Dubai, Bluewaters

When: Sun, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs495 soft, Dhs595 house, Dhs695 premium, Dhs195 children four to 12

Book: Tel: (0)4 556 6466. @alizeedubai

BCH:CLB

Set against the stunning Palm Jumeirah coastline, this colourful beach club is the place to be if you don’t want the weekend to end. A sun-soaked soiree by the sea, indulge in grazing plates like shrimp tempura, Wagyu sliders and Greek salad, while vibing to old-school house and Ibiza classics.

Where: W Dubai – The Palm

When: Sun, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs295 house (ladies), Dhs345 house (gents), Dhs395 premium (ladies), Dhs445 premium (gents).

Book: Tel: (0)4 834 3803. @bchclbdxb

Be Beach

A stunning afternoon of fun in the sun awaits at Be Beach’s Saiana brunch, back from October 5. Gaze out over the Dubai Marina skyline while dining on a menu of Mediterranean-inspired dishes from live cooking stations and free-flowing drinks.

Where: Dubai Harbour

When: Sun, 2pm to 6pm

Price: Dhs320 soft, Dhs420 house, Dhs520 premium

Book: Tel: (0)54 751 1119. @bebeachdxb

Bussola

Enjoy a delightful foray of the chef’s specials with Italian house drinks, overlooking the Westin’s idyllic beach at this long-standing Italian. In alfresco season, few places are better than the split-level terrace, where tables enjoy lovely views of the beach.

Where: The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina

When: Sun, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs250 soft, Dhs365 house.

Book: Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @bussoladubai

Seagrill Bistro

Seagrill Brunch

Sit back and be transported to the Mediterranean at this stalwart restaurant at Fairmont The Palm. On Sundays, a spread of hearty dishes is brought to life by chef Karol Grzeskiewicz, featuring artisanal cheese, salmon tartare, grilled seafood and lots more.

Where: Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah

When: Sun, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs225 soft, Dhs295 house

Book: Tel: (0)4 457 3457. @fairmontthepalm

Surf Club

The perfect way to round out the weekend is at Surf Club’s Odyssey Brunch. Perfect for catching the sunset on Palm West Beach, brunch begins at 3pm, with four-hour packages featuring a Mediterranean spread paired with signature cocktails, served up to entertainment from live drummers and dancers. There’s the option to upgrade your package and stay for the after party from 7pm to 9pm.

Where: Surf Club, Palm West Beach

When: Sun, 3pm to 7pm

Price: Dhs250 ladies, Dhs350 gents

Book: Tel: (0)4 589 5444.@surfclubdubai

Tamoka

Make the most of the beach weather with an outdoor brunch at this elevated South American restaurant’s Sabroso Sunday brunch. On the foodie front, think hearty grills and fresh ceviches, while live Colombian entertainment and gorgeous views create a lovely sun-soaked ambience.

Where: The Ritz-Carlton, JBR

When: Sun, 12.30pm to 3.30pm

Price: Dhs349 soft, Dhs490 house.

Book: Tel: (0)4 318 6099. @tamokadubai