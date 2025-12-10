23 unmissable outdoor brunches in Dubai
From party brunches with sunset views to family-friendly buffet feasts, these outdoor brunches in Dubai offer something for everyone
Looking to enjoy a lavish weekend feast in the glorious Dubai sunshine? We’ve rounded up 23 outdoor Saturday and Sunday brunches that cover everything from casual garden eats to all-out alfresco feasts.
These are the best outdoor brunches in Dubai.
Saturday
Above Eleven
Bringing the party 14 floors up at Palm West Beach is the Yunza-11 Brunch. As you gaze out over views of Dubai Marina, Harbour and the Palm, enjoy an a la carte menu of Nikkei flavous with dishes like sushi, ceviche’s and prawn tempura. Every hour there are surprises to be had, and at 3.11pm, one lucky brunch-goer will receive a keyring which means they’ll pay just Dhs11 for brunch.
Where: Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah
When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm
Price: Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs495 Prosecco, Dhs650 Champagne
Book: Tel: (0)4 666 1420. @aboveelevendubai
Alici
This Bluewaters Island brunch is a breezy weekend affair, presenting a specially curated menu of Italian seafood across its double brunches on Saturdays and Sundays. Think crudo, antipasti, main courses, desserts, Italian wines and more.
Where: Bluewaters
When: Sat and Sun, 1pm to 4pm
Price: Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs595 sparkling
Book: Tel: (0)4 275 2577. @alicidubai
Attiko
The hip rooftop terrace at W Dubai – Mina Seyahi serves up a stylish Saturday soiree, where guests can enjoy a pan-Asian sharing-style set menu of dishes, free-flowing drinks, and entertainment from a live DJ and saxophone player.
Where: W Dubai – Mina Seyahi
When: Sat, 2pm to 5pm
Price: Dhs325 soft, Dhs445 house, Dhs565 sparkling, Dhs695 Champagne
Book: Tel: (0)4 350 9983. @attikodubai
Bar Du Port
Bringing the fiesta to Dubai Harbour is Bar du Port, which promises top tunes, a tasty spread of Mediterranean flavours and free-flowing drinks every Saturday afternoon. The menu features grazing bites like truffle arancini, mini burgers and chicken pops – but really, it’s more about the music and drinks, so expect an impressive selection of cocktails too.
Where: Dubai Harbour, off Dubai Marina
When: Sat, 1pm to 5pm
Price: Dhs350 soft, Dhs430 wine, Dhs560 sparkling and cocktails, Dhs780 premium.
Book: Tel: (0)4 332 4868.@barduportdubai
Boardwalk
A long-standing favourite at Dubai Creek Resort, Boardwalk is the ideal spot for a relaxed and refined Saturday brunch alfresco. Expect a buffet brimming with pasta, seafood and grilled meats, designed to transport you straight to the sun-drenched shores of the Mediterranean.
Where: Dubai Creek Resort
When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm
Price: Dhs250 soft, Dhs450 sparkling, Dhs650 Champagne
Book: Tel: (0)4 602 1583. @boardwalkdubai
Brasserie 2.0
A firm favourite on Dubai’s buffet brunch scene, Brasserie 2.0 has levelled up for the new season. While there’s indoor and outdoor seating, the alfresco tables sit you closest to the bar – and the decadent BBQ station where you can order from towers of meat and seafood and have it cooked just the way you like it. The culinary offering is show-stopping, and the global cuisines served up at live stations are befitting of the ‘Voyage’ theme, which also sees live entertainment of singers, dancers and live acts transport you across the continents with themed showcases.
Where: Le Royal Meridien
When: Sat, 1.30pm to 4.30pm
Price: Dhs395 soft, Dhs545 house, Dhs795 Champagne, Dhs225
Book: Tel: (0)4 316 5555. @brasserie2.0
Bubbalicious
Whether you’re a Dubai veteran or a newbie on the brunch scene, the Westin’s Bubbalicious brunch is always wow-worthy. Forget moderation and prepare for a party that is a perennial hit with families, couples, friends or visitors. The beachfront property packs plenty in on the day with three restaurants teaming up, chefs at hot cooking stations, drinks stations galore, and entertainment for all ages. It’s a longstanding classic that thoroughly earns its place among the best.
Where: The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Beach Resort & Marina
When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm
Price: Dhs485 soft, Dhs625 sparkling, Dhs715 Champagne, Dhs825 The Experience, Dhs325 children six to 12
Book: Tel: (0)4 511 7373.@westindubai
Jumeirah Al Qasr
Lovers of international brunch fare will find the Al Qasr stalwart a perfect start to any weekend. Expect an elegant culinary feast with sumptuous delicacies from across the globe. The brunch menu includes an unlimited eclectic mix of international cuisines, all served from live cooking stations, from European and Asian flavours to mouth-watering smoker and grill stations.
Where: Jumeirah Al Qasr
When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm
Book: Tel: (800) 323 232. @jumeirahalqasr
Lucia’s
Say ciao to the Caprese brunch at Lucia’s, now in its second season on the beachfront of Jumeirah Beach Hotel. In quintessential southern Italian hues of blue and lemon, this open-air restaurant perfectly frames the Burj Al Arab, making it a picturesque setting for a Saturday brunch. The menu features sharing plates like burrata, beef tartare and fritto capritano, followed by mains such as grilled tiger prawns and a crowd-pleasing margherita pizza. The lively afternoon is amplified by live singers and a DJ, and you can expect to find the whole restaurant on their feet by 4pm.
Where: Jumeirah Beach Hotel
When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm
Price: Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs625 premium
Book: Tel: (0)4 422 4321. @luciasdubai
Nuska
The Embers of Nuska package at this Burj Al Arab-facing beachfront spot serves up a three-course menu of sharing-style appetisers, a choice of main from options like grilled sirloin and chicken kebab, then sharing-style desserts. Of course, you’ll get a choice of free-flowing drinks with it, making for a fun-filled afternoon.
Where: Jumeirah Beach Hotel
When: Sat and Sun, 12pm to 3pm
Price: Dhs545.
Book: Tel: (800) 323232. @nuskadubai
O Beach Dubai
Ibiza’s ultimate pool party destination has landed in JBR, bringing with it a roster of lively events featuring wow-factor entertainment and those orange cups. On Saturdays, it’s all about O Brunch, taking place from 1pm to 5pm in collaboration with Secret Parties. Sure, you can tuck in to dishes like spicy prawn tacos and loaded nachos, but it’s all about the pool access and entertainment, which comes in the form of a saxophonist, drummer and live DJ.
Where: Habtoor Grand, Autograph Collection, JBR
When: Sat, 1pm to 5pm
Price: Dhs345 soft, Dhs425 house, Dhs475 premium, bed packages from Dhs2,000 for four
Book: Tel: (0)52 394 8098. @obeachdubai
The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR
The much-loved London Social Garden Brunch at The Ritz-Carlton Dubai, JBR is back with a new botanical concept and brand new live bars. Expect seasonal specials and a relaxed outdoor setting, with picturesque views of Ain Dubai as you tuck into a flavour flight thorugh British cuisine.
Where: The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai, JBR
When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm
Price: Dhs399 soft, Dhs549 sparkling, Dhs179 children five to 11
Book: @ritzcarltondubai
Tasca
Curated by chef José Avillez, this Michelin-starred restaurant serves up one of the best brunches in town. Dine on the alfresco terrace and embark on a culinary flavour flight through Portugal’s finest ingredients across five courses. Savoury signatures include the Lageriro octopus and piri-piri chicken, but be sure to save room for the beloved pastel de nata for dessert.
Where: Mandarin Oriental, Jumeira
When: Sat, 12.30pm to 4pm
Price: Dhs450 soft, Dhs550 house, Dhs750 Champagne
Book: Tel: (0)4 777 2231. @tascadubai
Traiteur
The classic Traiteur brunch is one of the dining highlights of Dubai’s alfresco season. An exquisite culinary experience with stunning views of the creek, expect outstanding cuisine, and a vibrant atmosphere.
Where: Park Hyatt Dubai
When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm
Price: Dhs450 soft, Dhs575 sparkling, Dhs795 bubbly, Dhs895 premium
Book: Tel: (0)4 602 1814. @parkhyattdubai
Zenzi Beach
Enjoy a family-friendly afternoon on the shores of Jumeirah Zabeel Saray with the Jardin Rosé Family Brunch. Enjoy a set menu of dishes served to the table, with live entertainment from a DJ and saxophonist. Make the most of the alfresco season and dine on a table on the terrace.
Where: Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Palm Jumeirah
When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm
Price: Dhs350 soft, Dhs450 house, Dhs580 premium
Book: Tel: (0)4 453 0444. @zenzibeachdxb
Zeta Seventy Seven
Take outdoor brunch in Dubai to new heights with Zeta Seventy Seven’s infinity brunch. Gaze out over the stretching views of JBR, graze on sharing plates of pan-Asian cuisine, and dip between the open-air setting and the infinity pool. There’s three seatings – afternoon, evening and nighttime.
Where: Address Beach Resort
When: 1pm to 4.30pm, 5pm to 8.30pm, 9pm to 12.30am
Price: Dhs377 soft, Dhs477 house, Dhs599 sparkling, Dhs777 premium
Book: Tel: (0)4 879 8866. @zeventyseventyseven
Sunday
Alizee
Taking place every Sunday at the picturesque Alizée Restaurant’s terrace in Banyan Tree Dubai, this family-friendly spread comes with a sharing-style menu, dedicated kids corner, and live entertainment. Keep an eye out for pass-around trolleys serving up seafood platters and the filet de boeuf.
Where: Banyan Tree Dubai, Bluewaters
When: Sun, 1pm to 4pm
Price: Dhs495 soft, Dhs595 house, Dhs695 premium, Dhs195 children four to 12
Book: Tel: (0)4 556 6466. @alizeedubai
BCH:CLB
Set against the stunning Palm Jumeirah coastline, this colourful beach club is the place to be if you don’t want the weekend to end. A sun-soaked soiree by the sea, indulge in grazing plates like shrimp tempura, Wagyu sliders and Greek salad, while vibing to old-school house and Ibiza classics.
Where: W Dubai – The Palm
When: Sun, 1pm to 4pm
Price: Dhs295 house (ladies), Dhs345 house (gents), Dhs395 premium (ladies), Dhs445 premium (gents).
Book: Tel: (0)4 834 3803. @bchclbdxb
Be Beach
A stunning afternoon of fun in the sun awaits at Be Beach’s Saiana brunch, back from October 5. Gaze out over the Dubai Marina skyline while dining on a menu of Mediterranean-inspired dishes from live cooking stations and free-flowing drinks.
Where: Dubai Harbour
When: Sun, 2pm to 6pm
Price: Dhs320 soft, Dhs420 house, Dhs520 premium
Book: Tel: (0)54 751 1119. @bebeachdxb
Bussola
Enjoy a delightful foray of the chef’s specials with Italian house drinks, overlooking the Westin’s idyllic beach at this long-standing Italian. In alfresco season, few places are better than the split-level terrace, where tables enjoy lovely views of the beach.
Where: The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina
When: Sun, 1pm to 4pm
Price: Dhs250 soft, Dhs365 house.
Book: Tel: (0)4 511 7373. @bussoladubai
Seagrill Bistro
Sit back and be transported to the Mediterranean at this stalwart restaurant at Fairmont The Palm. On Sundays, a spread of hearty dishes is brought to life by chef Karol Grzeskiewicz, featuring artisanal cheese, salmon tartare, grilled seafood and lots more.
Where: Fairmont The Palm, Palm Jumeirah
When: Sun, 1pm to 4pm
Price: Dhs225 soft, Dhs295 house
Book: Tel: (0)4 457 3457. @fairmontthepalm
Surf Club
The perfect way to round out the weekend is at Surf Club’s Odyssey Brunch. Perfect for catching the sunset on Palm West Beach, brunch begins at 3pm, with four-hour packages featuring a Mediterranean spread paired with signature cocktails, served up to entertainment from live drummers and dancers. There’s the option to upgrade your package and stay for the after party from 7pm to 9pm.
Where: Surf Club, Palm West Beach
When: Sun, 3pm to 7pm
Price: Dhs250 ladies, Dhs350 gents
Book: Tel: (0)4 589 5444.@surfclubdubai
Tamoka
Make the most of the beach weather with an outdoor brunch at this elevated South American restaurant’s Sabroso Sunday brunch. On the foodie front, think hearty grills and fresh ceviches, while live Colombian entertainment and gorgeous views create a lovely sun-soaked ambience.
Where: The Ritz-Carlton, JBR
When: Sun, 12.30pm to 3.30pm
Price: Dhs349 soft, Dhs490 house.
Book: Tel: (0)4 318 6099. @tamokadubai