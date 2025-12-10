From party brunches with sunset views to family-friendly buffet feasts, these outdoor brunches in Dubai offer something for everyone

Looking to enjoy a lavish weekend feast in the glorious Dubai sunshine? We’ve rounded up 23 outdoor Saturday and Sunday brunches that cover everything from casual garden eats to all-out alfresco feasts.

These are the best outdoor brunches in Dubai.

Saturday

Above Eleven

Bringing the party 14 floors up at Palm West Beach is the Yunza-11 Brunch. As you gaze out over views of Dubai Marina, Harbour and the Palm, enjoy an a la carte menu of Nikkei flavous with dishes like sushi, ceviche’s and prawn tempura. Every hour there are surprises to be had, and at 3.11pm, one lucky brunch-goer will receive a keyring which means they’ll pay just Dhs11 for brunch.

Where: Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs295 soft, Dhs395 house, Dhs495 Prosecco, Dhs650 Champagne

Book: Tel: (0)4 666 1420. @aboveelevendubai

Alici

This Bluewaters Island brunch is a breezy weekend affair, presenting a specially curated menu of Italian seafood across its double brunches on Saturdays and Sundays. Think crudo, antipasti, main courses, desserts, Italian wines and more.

Where: Bluewaters

When: Sat and Sun, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs595 sparkling

Book: Tel: (0)4 275 2577. @alicidubai

Attiko

The hip rooftop terrace at W Dubai – Mina Seyahi serves up a stylish Saturday soiree, where guests can enjoy a pan-Asian sharing-style set menu of dishes, free-flowing drinks, and entertainment from a live DJ and saxophone player.

Where: W Dubai – Mina Seyahi

When: Sat, 2pm to 5pm

Price: Dhs325 soft, Dhs445 house, Dhs565 sparkling, Dhs695 Champagne

Book: Tel: (0)4 350 9983. @attikodubai

Bar Du Port

Bringing the fiesta to Dubai Harbour is Bar du Port, which promises top tunes, a tasty spread of Mediterranean flavours and free-flowing drinks every Saturday afternoon. The menu features grazing bites like truffle arancini, mini burgers and chicken pops – but really, it’s more about the music and drinks, so expect an impressive selection of cocktails too.

Where: Dubai Harbour, off Dubai Marina

When: Sat, 1pm to 5pm

Price: Dhs350 soft, Dhs430 wine, Dhs560 sparkling and cocktails, Dhs780 premium.

Book: Tel: (0)4 332 4868.@barduportdubai

Boardwalk

A long-standing favourite at Dubai Creek Resort, Boardwalk is the ideal spot for a relaxed and refined Saturday brunch alfresco. Expect a buffet brimming with pasta, seafood and grilled meats, designed to transport you straight to the sun-drenched shores of the Mediterranean.

Where: Dubai Creek Resort

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs250 soft, Dhs450 sparkling, Dhs650 Champagne

Book: Tel: (0)4 602 1583. @boardwalkdubai

Brasserie 2.0

A firm favourite on Dubai’s buffet brunch scene, Brasserie 2.0 has levelled up for the new season. While there’s indoor and outdoor seating, the alfresco tables sit you closest to the bar – and the decadent BBQ station where you can order from towers of meat and seafood and have it cooked just the way you like it. The culinary offering is show-stopping, and the global cuisines served up at live stations are befitting of the ‘Voyage’ theme, which also sees live entertainment of singers, dancers and live acts transport you across the continents with themed showcases.

Where: Le Royal Meridien

When: Sat, 1.30pm to 4.30pm

Price: Dhs395 soft, Dhs545 house, Dhs795 Champagne, Dhs225

Book: Tel: (0)4 316 5555. @brasserie2.0

Bubbalicious

Whether you’re a Dubai veteran or a newbie on the brunch scene, the Westin’s Bubbalicious brunch is always wow-worthy. Forget moderation and prepare for a party that is a perennial hit with families, couples, friends or visitors. The beachfront property packs plenty in on the day with three restaurants teaming up, chefs at hot cooking stations, drinks stations galore, and entertainment for all ages. It’s a longstanding classic that thoroughly earns its place among the best.

Where: The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Beach Resort & Marina

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs485 soft, Dhs625 sparkling, Dhs715 Champagne, Dhs825 The Experience, Dhs325 children six to 12

Book: Tel: (0)4 511 7373.@westindubai

Jumeirah Al Qasr

Lovers of international brunch fare will find the Al Qasr stalwart a perfect start to any weekend. Expect an elegant culinary feast with sumptuous delicacies from across the globe. The brunch menu includes an unlimited eclectic mix of international cuisines, all served from live cooking stations, from European and Asian flavours to mouth-watering smoker and grill stations.

Where: Jumeirah Al Qasr

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs495 soft, Dhs595 house, Dhs695 sparkling, Dhs795 premium, Dhs350 children four to 12

Book: Tel: (800) 323 232. @jumeirahalqasr

Lucia’s

Say ciao to the Caprese brunch at Lucia’s, now in its second season on the beachfront of Jumeirah Beach Hotel. In quintessential southern Italian hues of blue and lemon, this open-air restaurant perfectly frames the Burj Al Arab, making it a picturesque setting for a Saturday brunch. The menu features sharing plates like burrata, beef tartare and fritto capritano, followed by mains such as grilled tiger prawns and a crowd-pleasing margherita pizza. The lively afternoon is amplified by live singers and a DJ, and you can expect to find the whole restaurant on their feet by 4pm.

Where: Jumeirah Beach Hotel

When: Sat, 1pm to 4pm

Price: Dhs395 soft, Dhs495 house, Dhs625 premium

Book: Tel: (0)4 422 4321. @luciasdubai

Nuska

The Embers of Nuska package at this Burj Al Arab-facing beachfront spot serves up a three-course menu of sharing-style appetisers, a choice of main from options like grilled sirloin and chicken kebab, then sharing-style desserts. Of course, you’ll get a choice of free-flowing drinks with it, making for a fun-filled afternoon.

Where: Jumeirah Beach Hotel

When: Sat and Sun, 12pm to 3pm

Price: Dhs545.

Book: Tel: (800) 323232. @nuskadubai

O Beach Dubai