Sponsored: All are welcome with minimum spends of just Dhs300 indoors and Dhs400 outdoors

Looking to keep it low-key this New Year’s Eve but still enjoy a taste of Dubai’s all-out NYE glamour? Then make for BohoX, the cosy, Bali-inspired cafe in Downtown Dubai, for an affordable New Year’s Eve meal. Forget over-the-top minimum spends and pricey multi-course menus, this casual spot is all about relaxed vibes and keeping it wallet-friendly.

The popular, island-chic restaurant is inviting guests to welcome the new year in a warm, tropical setting, complete with relaxed vibes, wooden textures, glowing lights, and lush greenery, all wrapped in the venue’s signature boho aesthetic.

Unlike the usual NYE offerings across the city, BohoX keeps things refreshingly accessible. There’s no premium packages, and no inflated set menus. Instead, guests can enjoy the full à la carte menu, choosing their favourite dishes exactly as they would on any other night. Think hearty bowls, fresh signatures, and vibrant flavours enjoyed as you please, perfect for those looking to avoid the pressure of expensive celebrations.

The experience is designed with convenience in mind, too. With Downtown Dubai expected to be buzzing on New Year’s Eve, BohoX ensures smooth arrival by providing wristbands and access cards ahead of time, so guests can make their way through the area with ease. Pair that with the restaurant’s cosy Bali-meets-Dubai ambience, and you’ve got one of the most effortless ways to toast to 2026.

The minimum spends are set at just Dhs400 per person for outdoor seating, Dhs300 per person for indoor seating and teenagers aged 13 to 17, and children aged six to 12 can join for a minimum spend of Dhs200.

With its warm glow, natural textures, and easygoing vibe, BohoX is shaping up to be Downtown’s most relaxed New Year’s Eve option.

What: New Year’s Eve at BohoX

When: 8pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs300 indoor seating, Dhs400 outdoor seating, minimum spend

Book: @thebohox