Sponsored: Your December plans sorted with festive dishes, French Touch Thursdays and a standout NYE at Chez Wam

Festive season in Dubai comes with its own kind of sparkle and this year Chez Wam has decided to go all in. The restaurant and bar at St Regis Gardens feels like someone bottled the December mood and served it with a side of French charm. Chef Hadrien has lined up specials for the month, the DJs are warming up, and the vibes are set to carry you straight into 2026.

A festive feast, your way

From December 5, the holiday spirit shows up on the plate. You can order your favourite signatures from the à la carte menu or dive into Chef Hadrien’s Festive Suggestions, created just for the season. Expect dishes like the roasted foie gras with gingerbread spice, truffle mushroom vol-au-vent, and lobster linguine that tastes like celebration in a bowl. There’s no set menu telling you what to do. You choose your mood and let the room do the rest.

New Year’s Eve with a view

If you want to ring in 2026 somewhere that knows how to throw a proper party, this is it. The New Year’s Eve experience at Chez Wam comes with a minimum spend of Dhs895 and a playlist stacked with 80s and 90s favourites. Think big hair energy, golden-age nostalgia and a DJ who knows exactly how to keep the tempo high. The Palm views are already stunning but the fireworks at midnight turn it into something you’ll remember long after the glitter settles. Book ahead if you want a spot.

Thursdays with a French groove

Thursday nights have their own rhythm at French Touch. DJ Semm steps in with smooth chill, classic house and those soulful grooves that make you forget the week you’ve just had. Order Chef Hadrien’s signatures or try something new off the à la carte menu while the crafted drinks do their part. No minimum spend, no fuss, just pure oh là là energy from 8pm.

A Sunday brunch that brings the fun

Brunch at Chez Wam is what weekends were made for. Three-hour packages start from Dhs395 and come with a fresh wave of dishes and drinks that keep the table lively. DJ Semm is back on the decks with crowd favourites that make the afternoon feel like its own little celebration. It runs from 1pm to 5pm every Sunday, right in that sweet spot between late morning hunger and early evening plans. Book your spot here.

The details:

Location: You’ll find Chez Wam at St Regis Gardens on The Palm Jumeirah. Valet parking is ready when you are.

Times: Monday to Saturday from 6pm to 2am. Sunday Brunch runs 1pm to 5pm.

Reservations: (04) 410 6707

Dress Code: Smart casual

Age Policy: 21 and over at the bar

Instagram: @chezwamdubai

December has plenty of places to celebrate, but few bring food, music and mood together quite like this. If you’re looking for a spot that knows how to host a good time, Chez Wam is ready.