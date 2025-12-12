Celebrate Christmas Eve with a Bavarian twist at Ernst Biergarten

Sponsored: Live German music, hearty dishes and plenty of festive cheer

Ernst Biergarten brings a warm Alpine spirit to 25hours Hotel Dubai One Central this festive season, hosting a Christmas Eve brunch on December 24 that’s built for all ages. Expect live German entertainment, hearty holiday dishes, and wallet-friendly packages wrapped up in a cosy beer-garden buzz.

On the festive menu, options include hearty holiday dishes and traditional German favourites. Pair it with soft drinks, or you can add some sparkle to your festive celebrations and treat yourself to house spirits and wine, draught, and bubbly. Prices start from Dhs300 per person.

Oh, and don’t leave the kids at home while you have all the fun. They will be kept entertained with engaging activities, including face painting, cookie decorating, and other fun games while parents relax and enjoy the festive feast. The special kids’ package is just Dhs150 per child.

‘What about entertainment?’ you ask. Well, a live German brass band will be spreading festive cheer on the day.

It truly is a rare chance to enjoy a Bavarian-style Christmas right in the heart of Dubai, and one that the whole family can enjoy together.

The Christmas Eve brunch takes place at Ernst Biergarten from 6.30pm to 10.30pm on December 24, 2025.

But that’s not all…

The celebrations continue at the beer garden on Christmas Day, on December 25 with an à la carte festive feast.

Your delicious meal will pair nicely with the live German brass band performances.

And you won’t have little ones stopping you from having a good time, because they will be too busy enjoying the activities available, including face painting and cookie decorating from 12pm until closing.