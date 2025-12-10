Sponsored: Step into the most glamorous New Year’s Eve experience at Amelia Dubai

Your front-row seat to the Burj Khalifa fireworks. Welcome the new year at Amelia Dubai with a glamorous evening of elevated dining, live entertainment, crafted beverages, and the list goes on.

An elevated dining experience

Guests can enjoy premium Nikkei cuisine from Amelia’s award-winning à la carte menu. Each dish is paired with signature handcrafted cocktails and a selection of luxury beverages, creating a truly indulgent dining experience.

Entertainment all night long

Flight 2026 features a line-up of live performances, including a percussionist Michel Atallah and music sets from Amelia’s resident DJ, CIMEO. The retro-futuristic steampunk-inspired setting adds a sophisticated and immersive vibe to the celebration.

Exclusive pre-event pricing

Amelia Dubai is offering special pre-event pricing until December 20, 2025. Minimum spend options start from Dhs1,000 per person. After December 20, standard pricing applies, so booking early is recommended to secure the best value.

Pricing details

Pre-event pricing until December 20, 2025:

Bar tables and bar seats Dhs1,500 minimum spend per person

Mezzanine dining (non-smoking) Dhs1,000 minimum spend per person

Botanical lounge Dhs1,500 minimum spend per person

Lounge seating with Burj Khalifa views Dhs2,500 minimum spend per person

Standard pricing from December 21, 2025:

Bar tables and bar seats Dhs2,000 minimum spend per person

Mezzanine dining (non-smoking) Dhs1,500 minimum spend per person

Botanical lounge Dhs2,000 minimum spend per person

Lounge seating with Burj Khalifa views Dhs3,000 minimum spend per person

Perfect views of the fireworks

Guests with prime lounge seating will enjoy front-row views of the Burj Khalifa fireworks, one of Downtown Dubai’s most coveted New Year vantage points. A champagne toast at midnight completes the celebration.

Dress to impress

Flight 2026 encourages a sophisticated dress code, adding glamour to the evening. Guests can enjoy the party atmosphere while mingling and celebrating the start of 2026 in style.

All the details

Location: Amelia Dubai, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai

Times: Doors open at 7pm to 3am

Contact: amelialounge.com, (04) 328 2805

@amelia.dubai

Images: Supplied