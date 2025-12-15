Sponsored: Dubai is ready to welcome 2026 with style, and Jumeirah’s iconic restaurants are leading the way

This New Year’s Eve, Jumeirah is rolling out the red carpet for an evening of unforgettable celebration. Guests can immerse themselves in gourmet dining, live entertainment, and a stunning fireworks display – the perfect way to welcome 2026 in style. From intimate riverside dinners to lively beachfront parties and luxurious feasts with iconic views, each venue offers a unique way to celebrate.

Toast to new beginnings, savour exceptional flavours, and enjoy a night full of festive cheer as Jumeirah’s restaurants turn the city into a playground of glamour and fun.

Here’s where you can join the celebrations across Jumeirah this New Year’s Eve.

Pai Thai, Jumeirah Al Qasr

Tucked along the serene waterways of Jumeirah Al Qasr, Pai Thai offers a New Year’s Eve full of flavour and charm. Guests can choose indoor or outdoor seating and enjoy a beautifully curated five-course Thai menu, paired with their preferred beverage package.

As the DJ sets the rhythm for the night, raise a glass and toast to new beginnings in this magical riverside setting. It’s the perfect combination of intimate ambience, delicious cuisine, and festive fun.

Location: Jumeirah Al Qasr

Times: December 31, 6pm to 12am

Cost: Starting from Dhs1,400 per adult

Discover more about Pai Thai here

@paithaidubai

Cala Vista, Jumeirah Mina Al Salam

For the very first time, Cala Vista opens its doors to both hotel guests and visitors for a night to remember. Head Chef Luca Crostelli takes diners on a vibrant Italian Riviera journey with a multi-course feast showcasing the season’s finest flavours. Each dish is paired with handpicked wines by sommelier Pasquale Sommella to elevate the evening further.

Under a starlit sky, 30 world-class performers from ‘Inspiration Music & Arts’ bring music, movement, and energy to Cala Vista. As midnight approaches, a spectacular fireworks display over the Burj Al Arab lights up the sky. And the celebration doesn’t stop there, the party continues at Shimmers on the beach until 2am. La dolce vita has never felt so festive.

Location: Jumeirah Mina Al Salam

Times: December 31, 8pm to 12.30am (followed by after-party at Shimmers until 2am)

Cost: Dhs6,500 per adult

Find out more about Cala Vista here

@calavistadubai

Ristorante L’Olivo at Al Mahara, Jumeirah Burj Al Arab

Al Mahara invites guests to welcome 2026 with a 7-course culinary journey, featuring king crab, smoked scallops, and truffle-infused creations. Every bite is crafted to delight the senses, concluding with a glass of champagne and a breathtaking fireworks display at midnight at SAL. This is an evening for true epicureans seeking a sophisticated start to the New Year.

Location: Jumeirah Burj Al Arab

Times: December 31, 8pm onwards

Cost: Dhs7,000 per person (subject to municipality fees)

Learn more about Ristorante L’Olivo at Al Mahara here

@lolivo_burjalarab

Dhow & Anchor, Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Celebrate with a lively festive atmosphere at Dhow & Anchor. Chef Michael O’Shea’s five-course sharing-style menu brings flavours that delight every palate, complemented by free-flowing selected beverages. The evening is brought to life with music and entertainment, making it perfect for a fun-filled night with family and friends.

Location: Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Times: December 31, 8pm to 2am

Cost: Starting from Dhs1,750 per adult

See full details for Dhow & Anchor here

@dhowandanchor

Looking for more options? Explore more Jumeirah New Year’s Eve celebrations here

Book your table early to guarantee a place at these stunning celebrations, and welcome 2026 with an evening full of exceptional food, sparkling drinks, and unforgettable memories.

Images: Supplied