Sponsored: Welcome 2026 at Ninive with great food, music, and stunning views of Dubai’s skyline

This New Year’s Eve, Ninive invites you to welcome 2026 with an evening of food, music, and stunning views in the heart of Dubai. The restaurant combines a stylish setting with a warm, inviting atmosphere, making it the perfect place to celebrate with friends, family, or a special someone.

Dining at Ninive

Ninive offers a menu inspired by Middle Eastern and North African flavours. On December 31, the restaurant will serve an à la carte menu with special New Year’s Eve dishes. Guests can enjoy a variety of starters, main courses, and desserts, all prepared with fresh ingredients. There is a minimum spend of 950 AED per person, giving you access to the full menu and New Year’s Eve experience.

Entertainment for the evening

The night will feature live entertainment and a DJ set. Whether you want to enjoy the music while dining or dance later in the evening, the entertainment is designed to keep the evening lively and enjoyable.

Views and fireworks

Ninive is located in Jumeirah Emirates Towers, offering views of Dubai’s skyline. As midnight approaches, you can watch the city’s fireworks from the restaurant, creating a memorable backdrop for the start of 2026.

A comfortable atmosphere

The restaurant is decorated with lush interiors and elegant touches that create a relaxed and welcoming environment. Guests can enjoy the evening without rushing, spending time dining, listening to live performances, and taking in the views.

Plan your night

Make sure to book your spot early, as space is limited for this New Year’s Eve event. Reservations guarantee your table and access to the full experience, from dining to entertainment.

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Ninive with good food, music, and views of Dubai. It is a simple and enjoyable way to welcome the new year.

All the details

Location: Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai, UAE

Times: From 8pm on December 31, 2025

Cost: Dhs950 minimum spend per person

Contact: (04) 326 6105, ninive.ae

Images: Supplied