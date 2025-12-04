Sponsored: Ring in 2026 with Riviera flair, firework views and quintessential Twiggy glamour

If you’re looking to close out the year with a celebration that’s got it all: think glamour, gastronomy, and fabulous festive flair – Twiggy is the place to be. The lagoon-side hotspot, famous for its chic Riviera spirit, is hosting a New Year’s Eve soirée on Wednesday, December 31 that promises to welcome 2026 in unmistakable Twiggy style.

This year, Twiggy invites guests to indulge in à la carte dining across the signature Mediterranean menu, enhanced with festive chef’s specials available for one night only. From decadent starters to show-stopping mains, the evening promises a culinary journey that seamlessly balances indulgence with Twiggy’s signature sophistication.

Ensuring a high-octane evening of unforgettable fun, the a la carte dining experience will be enhanced with live entertainment. A DJ will spin into the early hours, promising tunes that will have guests dancing their way into the New Year. Further adding to the fun-filled ambience, a live saxophonist will keep the vibes high.

Of course, no New Year’s Eve in Dubai is complete without fireworks, and Twiggy offers perfect skyline views, so guests can toast to new beginnings against a dazzling, panoramic backdrop, an experience made even more magical by the shimmering lagoon reflecting every burst of colour.

The evening begins at 8pm, with a minimum spend of Dhs1,500 per person, securing your spot at one of the city’s most elegant year-end celebrations. Whether you’re dining, dancing, or simply soaking in the night’s Riviera-inspired glamour, Twiggy ensures a New Year’s Eve that feels intimate, stylish, and effortlessly memorable.

Reservations are essential, and this lagoon-side celebration is set to be one of the year’s most sought-after.

What: New Year’s Eve at Twiggy

Where: Dubai Creek Resort

When: 8pm, Wednesday December 31

Price: Dhs1,500 minimum spend per person

Book: Here