The Dubai festive season always carries its own energy, but celebrating it offshore has a quieter charm to it. The moment you’re on the boat heading towards Anantara World Islands, everything feels lighter – like December is slipping into mini-holiday mode before you’ve even checked in. The resort keeps things relaxed and thoughtful: good food, live music, and sea views that set an easy backdrop to the celebrations. Every corner of the island also offers spectacular views of the Dubai skyline, giving the serene escape a striking city-to-sea contrast. Here’s why it’s a must-visit for anyone looking for a serene mini-holiday escape with festive vibes and a touch of island magic.

Festive Afternoon Tea

The resort’s festive afternoon tea brings a seasonal spread of sweet and savoury bites, prepared to match the cosy mood of December. Enjoy it at Luna or Helios, or have it set up in your room or terrace for a quieter experience.

Where: Luna, Helios, or in-room dining

When: December 12 – 24, 2pm to 4pm

Cost: Dhs295 per person including tea and coffee

12 Days of Christmas

A daily line-up of festive surprises rolls out across the resort from 14 to 25 December — small rewards and treats revealed each day. Guests with birthdays during this period can enjoy 25% savings at Helios with a minimum spend of Dhs400.

Where: Resort-wide / Helios

When: December 14–25

Cost: Complimentary; Birthday offer available with spend conditions

Festive Turkey Feast

A classic Christmas turkey cooked to perfection, served with traditional trimmings and festive sides — available in your suite, villa, or at any of the resort’s restaurants.

Where: In-room or resort restaurants

When: December 15 – 25

Cost: Dhs900 (ideal for up to four guests)

Notes: 24-hour advance booking required

Christmas Eve Celebrations

Helios hosts a Christmas Eve dinner with a gourmet menu, live music from a duo, and Christmas carols setting the atmosphere. The evening ends with a dessert selection to enjoy with views of Dubai’s lights.

Where: Helios

When: 6.30pm – 10.30pm

Cost: Dhs365 per adult / Dhs175 per child (6–11)

Christmas Day Barbecue Lunch

Christmas Day features a relaxed barbecue lunch at Helios with music by Lauren (decks, saxophone, and vocals) and a visit from Santa for the children. Indoor and outdoor seating options available.

Where: Helios

When: December 25, 1.30pm to 3.30pm

Cost: Dhs450 per adult / Dhs195 per child (6–11)

New Year’s Eve Celebrations

Ring in 2026 under South America’s moonlit sky at Anantara World Islands. Start the evening at Helios with a welcome cocktail and live saxophone, be captivated by a talented magician, then move to the rhythm with performances from a DJ and live band. Dinner at Qamar features jazz and soft pop as you celebrate beneath the glow of silver lanterns.

Where: Helios (cocktail party) / Qamar (gala dinner)

When: December 31, 7pm cocktail party, 8pm gala dinner

Cost: Dhs2,000 per person including soft beverages, Dhs3,250 per person including house beverages, Dhs1,000 per child (6–12 years)

Holiday Relaxation Ritual

Step into the festive season with a 90-minute ritual designed to rebalance body and mind. Choose from an Anantara Signature, Balinese, Arabian, or Magnesium Massage, followed by an Express Facial or Full Body Exfoliation for a complete seasonal refresh.

Where: Anantara Spa

When: December 1, 2025 – January 31, 2026

Cost: Dhs950 per person

Tuk Tuk Kids Club

The festive season gets a playful twist at the Tuk Tuk Kids Club, where little ones can dive into creative and fun-filled activities throughout their stay. From face and hand painting in Qamar and cupcake decoration to musical chairs, Christmas-themed arts and crafts, scavenger hunts, and festive movie time, there’s never a dull moment. Kids can also enjoy board games, shell painting, and special visits from Santa, keeping imaginations active and holiday spirits high.

Where: Tuk Tuk Kids Club

When: Daily during the festive season

Cost: Included with resort stay

More info

Location: Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort, South American cluster, The World Islands, Dubai

Contact: (04) 567 8777 | anantara.com

Booking: reservations.AWID@anantara.com