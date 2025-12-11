Celebrate the magic of the season at Shangri-La Dubai
Shangri-La Dubai is rolling out a festive season like no other
This Christmas and New Year, the hotel invites guests to immerse themselves in warmth, joy, and festive wonder with a curated collection of seasonal experiences.
Whether you’re planning a gathering or a treat-yourself moment, Shangri-La Dubai blends luxury, flavour, and togetherness amid Dubai’s skyline.
A festive haven in the heart of Dubai
Afternoon tea
Step into the holiday spirit with a winter-inspired afternoon tea, complete with festive pastries, freshly baked cranberry scones, rich hot chocolate, and artisanal teas and coffees. Ideal for a graceful daytime gathering.
Times: 1pm to 6pm, December 10 to January 7
Cost: Dhs150 per person
Host Christmas at home
Bring Shangri-La’s festive magic home with takeaway roasts:
-
Traditional Roast Turkey – stuffed with foie gras and chestnuts, served with seasonal vegetables and truffle jus
-
Slow-Cooked Lamb Leg – with lemon confit jus, oriental rice, dried fruits, and nuts
All orders include a complimentary 1 kg Yule log or Christmas pudding.
Times: November 27 – December 31
Cost: Roast turkey Dhs699-799, lamb leg Dhs575
A feast for every palate
Christmas Eve at Dunes Café
Enjoy a lavish buffet with premium seafood – lobster, blue crab, Dibba Bay oysters, live sushi and sashimi, festive roasts, and over 20 desserts including live crêpes.
Times: 7pm to 11pm, December 24
Cost: From Dhs399 per adult, Dhs250 per child (5–12)
Christmas Day lunch at Dunes Café
Celebrate with Alaskan king crab, oysters, gravlax, festive roasts, international dishes, decadent desserts, and a surprise visit from Santa Claus.
Time: 1pm to 4pm, December 25
Cost: From Dhs399 per adult, Dhs250 per child
Ring in the New Year in style
A sky full of stars at Horizon 42
Celebrate high above Dubai with Burj Khalifa fireworks, unlimited premium beverages, Champagne, caviar, oysters, artisanal cheeses, and live gourmet stations.
Times: 8.30 pm to 12.30am, December 31
Cost: From Dhs2,500 per person
An enchanted New Year’s Eve at Dunes Café
A culinary journey across Dunes Café and Hoi An, featuring seafood on ice, caviar and truffle corners, festive Vietnamese and global dishes, live band, and dance performances.
Times: 8pm to 12.30 am, December 31
Cost: From Dhs599 per adult, Dhs350 per child
Additional festive dining with an Asian twist
For guests seeking a culturally rich way to celebrate, Hoi An and Shang Palace present festive menus for both Christmas and New Year, inspired by Shangri-La’s Asian heritage:
- Hoi An – vibrant Vietnamese flavours reimagined for the festive season
- Shang Palace – elevated Cantonese classics with a festive touch
Warm, intimate, and flavour-led, these venues offer a beautifully unconventional way to celebrate the holidays, perfect for guests seeking a fresh perspective on seasonal traditions.
Times: December 24 and 25
Cost: Dhs299 per adult, Dhs199 per child
Contact: shangrilaexperiences.com
