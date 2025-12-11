Sponsored: Shangri-La Dubai is rolling out a festive season like no other

This Christmas and New Year, the hotel invites guests to immerse themselves in warmth, joy, and festive wonder with a curated collection of seasonal experiences.

Whether you’re planning a gathering or a treat-yourself moment, Shangri-La Dubai blends luxury, flavour, and togetherness amid Dubai’s skyline.

A festive haven in the heart of Dubai

Afternoon tea

Step into the holiday spirit with a winter-inspired afternoon tea, complete with festive pastries, freshly baked cranberry scones, rich hot chocolate, and artisanal teas and coffees. Ideal for a graceful daytime gathering.

Times: 1pm to 6pm, December 10 to January 7

Cost: Dhs150 per person

Host Christmas at home

Bring Shangri-La’s festive magic home with takeaway roasts:

Traditional Roast Turkey – stuffed with foie gras and chestnuts, served with seasonal vegetables and truffle jus

Slow-Cooked Lamb Leg – with lemon confit jus, oriental rice, dried fruits, and nuts

All orders include a complimentary 1 kg Yule log or Christmas pudding.

Times: November 27 – December 31

Cost: Roast turkey Dhs699-799, lamb leg Dhs575

A feast for every palate

Christmas Eve at Dunes Café

Enjoy a lavish buffet with premium seafood – lobster, blue crab, Dibba Bay oysters, live sushi and sashimi, festive roasts, and over 20 desserts including live crêpes.

Times: 7pm to 11pm, December 24

Cost: From Dhs399 per adult, Dhs250 per child (5–12)

Christmas Day lunch at Dunes Café

Celebrate with Alaskan king crab, oysters, gravlax, festive roasts, international dishes, decadent desserts, and a surprise visit from Santa Claus.

Time: 1pm to 4pm, December 25

Cost: From Dhs399 per adult, Dhs250 per child

Ring in the New Year in style

A sky full of stars at Horizon 42

Celebrate high above Dubai with Burj Khalifa fireworks, unlimited premium beverages, Champagne, caviar, oysters, artisanal cheeses, and live gourmet stations.

Times: 8.30 pm to 12.30am, December 31

Cost: From Dhs2,500 per person

An enchanted New Year’s Eve at Dunes Café

A culinary journey across Dunes Café and Hoi An, featuring seafood on ice, caviar and truffle corners, festive Vietnamese and global dishes, live band, and dance performances.

Times: 8pm to 12.30 am, December 31

Cost: From Dhs599 per adult, Dhs350 per child

Additional festive dining with an Asian twist

For guests seeking a culturally rich way to celebrate, Hoi An and Shang Palace present festive menus for both Christmas and New Year, inspired by Shangri-La’s Asian heritage:

Hoi An – vibrant Vietnamese flavours reimagined for the festive season

Shang Palace – elevated Cantonese classics with a festive touch

Warm, intimate, and flavour-led, these venues offer a beautifully unconventional way to celebrate the holidays, perfect for guests seeking a fresh perspective on seasonal traditions.

Times: December 24 and 25

Cost: Dhs299 per adult, Dhs199 per child

Contact: shangrilaexperiences.com

Images: Supplied