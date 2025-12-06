Sponsored: From tree lighting to New Year dinners, your festive season is sorted at Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan

If you’re looking for a place that takes the festive season seriously, Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan has already set the scene. Think twinkly lights, carols that wrap around you like a warm hug, and a line-up of family friendly celebrations that carry you from Christmas straight into the New Year.

Festive moments for the whole family

The countdown starts on December 8 with the Christmas Tree Lighting in the Horizon Atrium from 5pm. There will be live carols, Santa surprises, a balloon drop, and a festive buffet for Dhs179 per person.

The Japanese Lazy Breakfast gets a seasonal lift too. It runs daily from 7am to 9pm at The Lounge Lobby Café and costs Dhs230 for two. You can look forward to sushi, ramen, Japanese sandos, matcha sweets, playful origami, and games.

There are festive extras to take home, including Turkey and Goodies Takeaway boxes from Dhs799 to Dhs899, a Gingerbread House Workshop for Dhs150 per child, and wellness gifts for Dhs399.

Christmas Eve and Christmas Day feasts

Horizon Restaurant serves a magical Christmas Eve Dinner on December 24 from 6pm to 10pm. There will be live carolers, a festive buffet, kids activities, and a Santa visit. Prices are Dhs249 for adults, Dhs125 for children aged six to eleven, and free for little ones five and under. Don’t miss out on the Gingerbread house workshops on December 13 and 20 2025, from 4pm to 5pm.

The celebration continues on December 25 with Christmas Day Brunch from 1pm to 4pm. The line-up stays just as joyful with carols, festive dishes, and plenty to keep the kids entertained. Prices match Christmas Eve.

Ring in the New Year in style

New Year’s Eve comes with two great celebrations. Horizon Restaurant hosts a gala dinner from 6.30pm to half past midnight, complete with a grand buffet, live music, mocktails, and kids activities. It’s Dhs349 for adults, Dhs175 for children aged six to eleven, and free for the youngest guests.

Kamoon offers dinner with a view from 7pm to 1am. Expect live music, buffet stations, mocktails, and a laid back atmosphere. A normal table is Dhs499 for adults and Dhs175 for children. A seaview table is Dhs549 for adults and Dhs275 for children.

Khalidiya Palace Rayhaan has turned the season into one long celebration. Find all the details and book your festive plans here