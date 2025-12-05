Sponsored: Celebrate the season with skyline views, family feasts and a take-home roast, all in one waterfront address

If your December calendar needs style and zero stress, Address Beach Resort in JBR has the season mapped out. The headline moment sits at ZETA Seventy Seven, the world’s highest outdoor infinity pool. On Wednesday, December 25, the Christmas Day brunch pairs panoramic sea and skyline views with a refined menu and live atmosphere. Prices are Dhs977 per person, Dhs1,777 per couple, with an elevated package at Dhs2,777. It is the kind of once-a-year setting that turns gifting into a view you will remember.

Families can keep things classic at The Restaurant. On Christmas Eve, there is a buffet from 6pm to 11pm priced at Dhs300 with soft beverages, and children aged six to twelve dine at 50 per cent. Christmas Day Brunch runs 1pm to 5pm with tiers at Dhs755, 955, 1,055, and 1,255 from soft to Champagne. Think generous carving boards, polished service and a pace that suits long get-togethers.

For midweek catch-ups, book Whispers of Winter Afternoon Tea at The Lounge, running December 5 to January 7, 3pm to 8pm. It is Dhs280 per couple with a spirited cocktail or Dhs380 with Champagne and a spirited serve. Expect delicate savouries, warm bakes and patisserie that looks as good as it tastes.

Hosting at home. Order The Holiday Roast between December 5 and 30 for Dhs655 and bring the trimmings to your own table without the kitchen marathon. Pre-book to secure your collection slot.

However you do December, this is a single stop with multiple moods. Go sky-high for a showpiece brunch, keep it family-friendly downstairs, schedule a winter tea, or take the feast home.

Book: +971 4 879 8866 or at DineAtBeachResort@addresshotels.com

Events run from December 5 to January 7. Kids six to twelve dine at 50 per cent where stated.