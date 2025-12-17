Sponsored: Inside the Montblanc Chalet by Eugène Eugène, a French-Alps-inspired winter escape in Dubai

Winter in Dubai doesn’t usually come with wooden beams and fireside energy, but this season, it does. Montblanc Chalet by Eugène Eugène brings a slice of the French Alps indoors, turning a familiar dining spot into something warmer and slower. The chalet is open for dinner only – it’s intimate, seasonal and only here for a short time.

The chalet setup

Step inside Eugène Eugène and you’ll find two real wooden chalets built within the restaurant itself. Snow-dusted details, rustic timber, soft lighting and a fireside feel set the mood, making it easy to forget you’re just steps from the Mall of the Emirates.

Chalet One seats up to 20 guests, spread across individual tables, ideal for relaxed dinners and long catch-ups.

Chalet Two is more intimate, with space for 10 guests around one long table, perfect for festive get-togethers or private celebrations.

A menu made for winter

The food keeps things classic and comforting. The set Alpine menu opens with starters like soupe à l’oignon or salade de chèvre chaud, before moving into the real stars: raclette and fondue, made for sharing and taking your time.

Dessert leans into tradition too, with chocolate fondue and a tarte aux myrtilles rounding things off on a sweet, familiar note.

Why Montblanc?

This collaboration nods to Montblanc’s Alpine roots and its focus on craftsmanship – a theme that runs through the setting, the menu and the pace of the experience. It’s about slowing down, sharing food, and enjoying something thoughtfully put together.

When to go

Launching December 20, Montblanc Chalet by Eugène Eugène is available for pre-booking now, making it a strong pick for festive plans, winter dinners or something a little different this season.

Location: Eugène Eugène, Kempinski Hotel at The Mall of Emirates, Dubai

Cost: Set menu at Dhs395 per person

Times: Daily, 12pm to 11.30pm

Contact: (04) 379 8963 | eugeneeugene.ae | @eugeneeugenedubai

Images: Provided