Sponsored: Delano Dubai has a festive season crafted just for you

This festive season, gather with friends and family at Delano Dubai and soak up the magic of celebration. From indulgent Italian feasts to vibrant Anatolian evenings, every dining experience is crafted to create memorable moments.

Christmas Eve Dinner at Tutto Passa

On December 24, treat yourself to a traditional Italian cuisine infused with warm, authentic flavours laid out for you at a coastal-inspired table setting.

It’s priced at Dhs395 with soft drinks and Dhs495 with house drinks. Have little ones? It’s Dhs200 per child. There’s also an a la carte menu available. Dinner is from 7pm to 11pm.

Christmas Day Brunch at Tutto Passa

The brunch at Tutto Passa on Christmas Day is sprinkled with festive magic. Tuck into an Italian brunch, enjoy the live music and if you have little ones, bring them, and they can enjoy kids’ activities and a visit from Santa.

It’s Dhs420 for the soft package, Dhs550 for house, Dhs740 for champagne, and Dhs200 for kids. Brunch runs from 1.30pm to 4.30pm.

Christmas Day at Blue Door

Enjoy the festivities of Christmas Day with a Turkish Garden Christmas brunch. You will be seated outdoors amongst lush greenery and treated to Anatolian flavours, live stations, and live music.

It’s Dhs420 with soft drinks, Dhs550 for house, Dhs655 for champagne, and per child, it’s Dhs200. Brunch runs from 1pm to 4pm.

Gala Dinner at Tutto Passa

Say farewell to 2025 with an elegant Italian feast, bubbles under the stars, music from a DJ and a live band and fireworks over the Arabian Gulf.

It will cost you Dhs3,500 per person and comes with premium beverages. Your night begins at 8pm.

And it doesn’t end there. Check out the…

After-Party at Rose Bar

Want to keep the party going? You have to head to Rose Bar, where a high-energy celebration is taking place with the resident DJ and flowing drinks. The fun begins at 12am and ends at 4am.

New Year’s Day at Blue Door

Start 2026 off on a fresh note with the Turkish Garden Brunch at Blue Door. You will be treated to relaxed vibes, a buffet featuring Anatolian flavours, live stations, and music.

It’s Dhs420 for the soft package and Dhs550 for the house. Brunch is from 1pm to 4pm.

