The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is well underway…

Race week is here, and the UAE is buzzing. With the season finale fast approaching, F1 drivers and teams have already descended on the country, and they’re making the most of their short downtime. From discreet dinners to product launches, here’s what they’ve been getting up to in the country before they jump back into their race suits.

Here’s everyone spotted so far…

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) at J1 Beach

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc touched down in Dubai for the launch of Chivas Regal Crystalgold. As the brand’s Global Ambassador, the Monégasque driver attended the glittering event at Bâoli Dubai on J1 Beach on December 2, 2025. Between clinking glasses and meeting guests, Leclerc even took on pro chess players and, of course, posed for photos with fans.

Carlos Sainz (Williams) in Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carlos Sainz Fan Page | CarlosSainzHQ (@carlossainzhq)

Carlos Sainz was in Dubai Hills this week for the launch of Hackett London’s newest collection, accompanied by his father, rally legend Carlos Sainz Sr. The F1 star took part in a rapid-fire Q&A and mingled with attendees, giving fans a closer look at his off-track side.

Zac Brown (McLaren CEO) in Dubai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baseball United (@baseballunited)

McLaren CEO Zac Brown touched down in the UAE ahead of this weekend’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and made a stop at Dubai’s Baseball United Ballpark. He was spotted meeting fans, signing merchandise, and soaking in the atmosphere. Sharing highlights from the night, Baseball United posted: “Incredible night at the ballpark with Zac and Tracy Brown from McLaren in the house. Celebrating UAE National Day in style and sharing our love for America’s pastime here in the desert.”

The McLaren CEO also delivered the first pitch at Baseball United Ballpark on UAE National Day on December 2, 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zak Brown (@zbrownceo)

But Brown’s early arrival in the UAE wasn’t just about meeting fans. He was also honoured at this year’s Time 100 Impact Awards in Abu Dhabi. Reflecting on the accolade, Brown said, “This award isn’t really for me; it’s for the whole team at McLaren Racing and everything we’ve accomplished together over the past few years. It fills me with immense pride to work alongside such an incredible group of talented people.”

Esteban Ocon (Haas) in Abu Dhabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esteban Ocon (@estebanocon)

It’s Sotheby’s Collectors Week in Abu Dhabi, and part of the collection on display, besides Banksy’s self-shredded masterpiece, are collector cars. And… maybe the Haas driver is on the lookout for some new wheels because he posted plenty of Instagram stories of some cool steel beasts on four wheels.

Oracle Red Bull Racing (UAE)

During our hunt for the stars, we came across Red Bull Racing’s Instagram, which says, ‘Currently in Abu Dhabi 🇦🇪’. However, Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda haven’t been spotted out in public yet, but we’re keeping our eyes on social media for their appearance.

Upcoming event: Zhou Guanyu (Ferrari reserve driver) in Abu Dhabi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Legend Group (@legend.group)

Ferrari reserve driver Zhou Guanyu will be at Bang & Olufsen in The Galleria, Al Maryah Island, on December 4, at 7pm to meet and greet his fans. It’s an open access event with no registrations required, but attendance is on a first-come, first-served basis. Entry to the venue is not guaranteed once it reaches capacity.

Stay tuned, because we are keeping our eyes open for these stars.

Images: Instagram