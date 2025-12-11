Sponsored: From afternoon tea and turkey-to-go to lavish brunches, gala dinners, fireworks and staycations

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr is switching on the season with a full calendar of feasts and festivities on the Abu Dhabi waterfront and it’s the perfect spot whether you’re celebrating the festive season with your family, your friends or your special someone.

Planning to host at home? The hotel are making it easier for you with their Turkey To-Go from Marco Pierre White Steakhouse & Grill runs from November 24 to January 7, with packages from Dhs570 for a 5 to 7 kilogram bird and all the classic trimmings. Orders need 24 hours’ notice. While you are there, swing by the Lobby Lounge to try the Wishworthy Hot Cocoa and feel all of the cosiness, some of the cost supports the Make-A-Wish® Foundation throughout December.

Afternoon catch-ups feel extra festive at the Lobby Lounge’s Festive Afternoon Tea from December 10 to 30, 2pm to 6pm. Expect pastries, warm scones, savouries and premium teas, with the option to add a glass of Champagne if you’re feeling a little fancy. Pricing starts at Dhs150 per person, or Dhs260 for two. Live music and seasonal décor set the tone for the season too.

For Christmas Eve, you can choose your mood. CuiScene lays on a grand buffet with live stations and music, priced from Dhs295. Marco’s Italian serves a refined four-course menu that nods to tradition, starting at Dhs325 with soft drinks and optional upgrades for Prosecco or French Champagne. Or go classic fine dining at Marco Pierre White Steakhouse & Grill with a four-course celebration from Dhs425. Children under six dine free, and ages six to twelve receive 50 per cent off at the relevant venues, so you’ll want to bring your little ones along.

Christmas Day brings two standout brunches. CuiScene runs 1pm to 4pm with prices from Dhs425. Mazaj Bab Al Bahr offers a Mediterranean-style afternoon, 2pm to 6pm, with soft packages from Dhs250 and beverage add-ons. Live entertainment and warm hospitality make both a strong pick for families and friends.

For New Year’s Eve, the hotel spreads the celebration across its venues so you can choose the vibe and package that you want to ring in the new year to. CuiScene hosts an international buffet from 8pm to 12am (from Dhs465). Marco’s Italian stages a six-course dinner from Dhs575, with outdoor seating and sparkling upgrades available. Marco Pierre White Steakhouse & Grill is offering a fabulous five courses from Dhs725 . Sushi fans can ring in the new year at Café Sushi with an à la carte menu and a premium unlimited sushi experience at Dhs385.

For a lively regional vibe, Mazaj Bab Al Bahr runs a family-style set menu from 9pm to 2.30am with live entertainment and views to the Grand Mosque, while Bridges Bar pairs a buffet and live stations with unlimited house beverages at Dhs545. After midnight, the party continues from 12am to 3am at Marcos Terrace with a beachside after-party, live food stations, Champagne service and fireworks over the water.

The season closes with Orthodox Christmas Brunch on Wednesday, January 7 at Mazaj Bab Al Bahr, 2pm to 6pm, from Dhs225 with house beverage options. It is a relaxed way to gather by the water and extend the festive mood into the new year, and who doesn’t want that?

If you want to make a night of it, there are several festive stay options. UAE residents get 15 per cent off the best available rate plus breakfast at CuiScene and 15 per cent off at restaurants through January 10. Christmas packages bundle a night’s stay with dinner at CuiScene, Marco’s Italian, Marco Pierre White Steakhouse & Grill or the Grandest Christmas Day Brunch, with room rates starting from Dhs1,599 + tax for two people. New Year’s Eve stay packages start from Dhs2,199 + tax with gala dinner inclusions and breakfast, with a two-night minimum, with 15 per cent saving on the second night.

Advance booking and pre-payment policies apply.

Book dining: (02) 654 3333, dining.bab@fairmont.com

Stay enquiries: (02) 654 3333, babalbahr@fairmont.com