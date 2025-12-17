From timeless classics to new favourites, these Christmas movies will warm your heart this festive season

Tis’ the season to get comfy, hit pause on real life, and binge-watch your way through the holidays. From nostalgic favourites you’ve seen a hundred times to shiny new releases worth adding to your list, we’ve rounded up the must-watch festive films of the season. Consider your ‘Christmas movies to watch this season’ marathon officially sorted.

The Christmas Chronicles 1 and 2

Streaming on: Netflix

In part 1 of this family-friendly Christmas movie, siblings Kate and Teddy accidentally crash Santa’s sleigh on Christmas Eve and must team up with Santa to save Christmas, going on a fun, magical adventure full of laughs and holiday spirit.

In part 2, Kate is now a teenager but must help Santa stop a mischievous troublemaker from ruining Christmas. Along the way, she learns the importance of belief, courage, and family.

Klaus

Streaming on: Netflix

A selfish postman and a reclusive toymaker forge an unlikely friendship delivering toys to a bleak, feuding town of Smeerensburg above the Arctic Circle. Their partnership leads to the birth of Christmas traditions, transforming the town from one of hate to one of generosity and kindness.

A Boy Called Christmas

Streaming on: Netflix

A Boy Called Christmas is a heartwarming holiday adventure full of magic, wonder, and festive cheer. Following young Nikolas on his journey to find his father, the film sparkles with snowy landscapes, charming elves, and whimsical creatures, all while reminding us that hope, kindness, and belief in the impossible are the true spirit of Christmas. Perfect for cosy family nights, it’s a story that will make you laugh, gasp, and feel that warm holiday glow.

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

Streaming on: Netflix

Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas follows Shaun and the flock on a wild holiday rescue mission to find little Timmy, who’s accidentally taken to a Christmas market and gifted to a girl named Ella. Shaun must sneak into her house and get Timmy back before Christmas is ruined. It’s a delightful, fast-paced special – a treat for the whole family.

Jingle Jangle

Streaming on: Netflix

In the vibrant town of Cobbleton, once‑joyful toymaker Jeronicus Jangle lost his spark after his prized invention was stolen by a trusted apprentice. Decades later, his bright and inventive granddaughter, Journey, arrives just in time for Christmas – and together they rediscover creativity, heal old wounds, and bring a forgotten magical toy back to life.

Alien X’mas

Streaming on: Netflix

Alien Xmas is a 42-minute stop-motion animated special where mischievous aliens try to steal Christmas from Earth. Their plan goes awry, and they learn the true magic of giving. With charming handcrafted animation and a fun, heartwarming story, it’s a quirky holiday treat for the whole family.