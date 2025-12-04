Sponsored: Italian feasts, tiki vibes, rooftops, a beach BBQ and front-row fireworks in one handy address

If your festive plan needs choice as much as cheer, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah and Hilton Dubai The Walk have the whole week covered along JBR. The cluster rolls from Christmas Eve to New Year’s Eve with five distinct moods, clear pricing, live entertainment and those coveted views of the Ain Dubai fireworks.

Start classic at Villa Verona. Christmas Eve is a three-course Italian dinner from Dhs285, and Christmas Day turns into a buffet with a live singer from Dhs299. For the big night, Villa Verona serves a five-course New Year’s Eve dinner from Dhs900, the sort of dressed-up evening that still feels easy.

If tiki is more your tempo, Trader Vic’s JBR does a Christmas Day evening brunch from 8pm to 11pm, starting at Dhs275, then leans into New Year’s Eve from Dhs900 with a live Latin band and all the island energy. Over at MarBar Rooftop Tapas Bar, New Year’s Eve comes with a set menu from Dhs1,250, a DJ and skyline views that do a lot of the talking.

For a sandy countdown, Wavebreaker on the beach lines up a BBQ buffet, a live band and DJ, and a front-row look at the fireworks. Packages are Dhs1,500 with soft drinks or Dhs1,750 with house; the beachfront zone is Dhs1,950 with house. Kids six to twelve are Dhs750, and under-sixes dine free, which is helpful if you are bringing the whole crew.

Pure Sky Lounge on the 35th floor offers sea views and a DJ with indoor buffet and house beverages from Dhs1,100, or Marina and Palm terraces from Dhs1,500. Doors generally open from 6.30pm with each venue running late into the night.

Book through WhatsApp on +971 50 700 4785 or call +971 4 318 2319. One address, five different nights out, and a very photogenic midnight moment.