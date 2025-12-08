Sponsored: Swap city crowds for sandy toes and a New Year’s Eve to remember at Longbeach Campground

If your ideal New Year involves sea breezes, sandy toes, and a touch of luxury without losing the charm of the great outdoors, then pack the car and make a beeline for Longbeach Campground in Ras Al Khaimah. This year, the family-favourite glamping haven is pulling out all the stops for a spectacular New Year Glamping Bash, giving you the perfect excuse to trade crowded city countdowns for something a little more unforgettable and a whole lot more fun.

A family-friendly New Year with a twist

New Year’s Eve is usually about glitter, fireworks, and squeezing your way through overly packed venues. But at Longbeach Campground, you’re swapping all that fuss for a beachfront glamping celebration that captures all the festive magic without the stress.

Spread along a stunning 300-metre stretch of shoreline, Longbeach Campground brings a unique blend of charm and comfort. It’s the first of its kind in the region, offering the simplicity of camping paired with amenities, oceanside views, and an all-inclusive list of activities designed to keep everyone from little adventurers to grown-up loungers happily entertained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Longbeach Campground (@longbeachcampground)

Start the day with non-stop fun

Checking in on December 31 means the fun begins long before the countdown. Families can dive straight into a full programme of glamping activities, ensuring the day feels like a mini holiday in itself.

Feeling crafty? Try a pottery session. Want something more energetic? There’s archery. Prefer to keep things chilled? You’ve got pool access, hammocks, loungers, and the beach calling your name. From water sports to outdoor spas, from kids’ fun to parents’ relaxation – there’s no such thing as a dull moment here.

It’s the kind of place where children run wild, grown-ups reconnect with nature, and everyone gets into the spirit of the season without a screen in sight.

A beachfront BBQ feast to remember

As the sun begins to dip, the celebration kicks up a notch with a live beachfront BBQ dinner – a proper feast featuring international favourites and festive dishes grilled to perfection. From platters to all the flavours you would want from a New Year’s Eve gala… just with your toes in the sand and the sea breeze in your hair.

To keep the energy going, an open bar with unlimited selected beverages ensures the grown-ups are well taken care of.

A New Year’s Eve countdown under the stars

Longbeach Campground sets the stage for something magical: a celebration at the iconic Floating Theatre, complete with live entertainment all night long.

Expect:

A lively DJ to soundtrack your night

A dazzling dance show

Live singers

A grand seaside countdown that’s guaranteed to be one for the memory books

It’s festive, it’s fun, and it’s all framed by the sound of waves and the glow of the moon.

Make it an overnight adventure

Sure, you can join just for the New Year’s Eve dinner – but the real magic is staying overnight. Wake up in your tent to a magical sunrise and a delicious breakfast, and start 2026 the way everyone should: relaxed, happy, and with a coffee overlooking the sea.

Glamping stays start from Dhs1,572 for two adults (with one child under six staying free), including the gala dinner and breakfast. Trust us – the overnight experience is absolutely worth it.

Prices & Packages

Regular gala dinner:

Dhs399 per adult, dhs199 per child (6–11 years old)

Overnight glamping Stay:

From Dhs1,572 for two adults (including dinner and breakfast)

Good to know

Location: Longbeach Campground, King Faisal Street, Al Nadiya, Ras Al Khaimah

Overnight NYE stay: Check-in at 3pm, Checkout at 12pm

Contact: (600) 566600, bmhotelsresorts.com