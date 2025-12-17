Think you’ve seen it all at Global Village? Think again…

One of the UAE’s favourite family destinations, Global Village, is taking its entertainment to the next level with a major new expansion. Allow us to introduce you to… The Wonderverse.

It’s an immersive, augmented reality (AR) experience that blends the physical park with a digital layer of adventure. No, it’s not a new location as such. But it does transform your visit to Global Village into an interactive journey where you can explore, play, and win some seriously cool prizes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Global Village القرية العالمية (@globalvillageuae)

Allow us to explain

Inside The Wonderverse, visitors will discover a “phygital” world, meaning the experience combines real-life exploration with digital elements.

Your once ordinary stroll around Global Village is now packed with surprises. Mysterious glowing lights will be your guide, taking you across four unique zones – each offering challenges, puzzles, and hidden map pieces.

By completing these activities, you will unlock secret portals and earn rewards along the way. And for your reward? Oh, just a chance to win Dhs30,000. Have we caught your full attention?

The expansion represents Global Village’s first step toward a digital dimension, sometimes referred to as the metaverse. While it doesn’t involve VR headsets or living entirely online, it does offer a bridge between the real and digital worlds, letting visitors experience the park in a fresh and interactive way.

The Wonderverse aims to capture the park’s spirit of fun, connection, and discovery, giving guests of all ages something new to enjoy.

All you have to do to start your quest? Scan the QR codes located across Global Village, and off you go on your adventure.

Word of advice: Come with your phones fully charged, and maybe carry a battery pack with you.

Get all the details here.

Ticket information:

Buy your ticket online on globalvillage.ae. You’ll get a digital ticket that can be scanned from your phone at the gate, which means no waiting in long queues.

Location: Wadi Al Safa 4, Dubai

Times: Sun to Wed 4pm to 12am; Thurs to Sat 4pm to 1am; Tuesdays are reserved exclusively for ladies and families, except on official public holidays

Contact: (04) 362 4114, globalvillage.ae

Images: Supplied