Holiday dinner ideas for when staying in is the vibe

December in Dubai usually means beachy brunches and over-the-top festive dinners – the kind the city does best. Getting dolled up for an evening out is a vibe, but sometimes staying in feels… cosier.

Whether you celebrate the season properly or just love an excuse to gather everyone at home, hosting a winter dinner in Dubai can be simple: a few thoughtful touches, great food (ordered or homemade – no judgment), and small details that make the evening feel warm and festive. If you’re planning a cosy night in this year, here are some holiday dinner ideas to level up your night at home.

Set the scene

Start with the atmosphere. Soft lighting is everything – think fairy lights, candles, or lanterns – to give your home a warm, inviting glow. A small Christmas tree or a festive centerpiece instantly sets the seasonal mood, while touches like pinecones, sprigs of rosemary, or metallic accents add that extra sparkle. Background music, from jazzy classics to mellow festive tunes, can also elevate the vibe without taking over the conversation.

Irony Home

Add a festive touch to your home with Irony Home’s curated range of Christmas decorations. From ornaments and tree toppers to garlands and seasonal accents, everything is designed to help you create a warm, stylish holiday atmosphere. Delivery is available throughout Dubai and the UAE for maximum convenience.

Where: 159 – Goshi Warehouse City, Al Quoz Industrial Area 3, Dubai

Contact: (04) 439 7621 | @ironyhome

HomeKode

If you love clean, minimal design but still want a touch of festive cheer, check out HomeKode. They’ve got timeless furniture and accessories, plus a curated festive collection that makes it easy to give your home a holiday refresh.

Where: UAE-based, serving locally and globally

Contact: (04) 439 7621 | @homekode

Food & drinks

The menu is the heart of the evening. For ease, mix simple homemade dishes with a few store-bought or catered options. Think comforting mains like roasted meats, wintery vegetables, or festive pasta dishes. Add shareable appetizers – cheeses, dips, and finger foods – so guests can nibble while mingling.

Park Hyatt

Bring five-star holiday vibes home with Park Hyatt Dubai’s signature Turkey Takeaway. Served with all the trimmings and perfected by expert chefs, it’s the ultimate festive centerpiece – with a truffle option for a touch of indulgence.

Where: The Lounge, Park Hyatt Dubai

Cost: Dhs750 (Regular), Dhs850 (Truffle Turkey)

Orders: (04) 602 1814 or email festive.parkhyattdubai@hyatt.com

Sofitel Dubai The Palm

For a touch of five-star flair at home, Sofitel Dubai, The Palm offers handcrafted gourmet boxes, with Boneless Roast Turkey options or a Whole Turkey for Dhs795, all accompanied by appetisers, sides, and dessert. For drinks, a signature cocktail or mulled wine adds a fun, seasonal touch, or source wines from Le Clos for an effortlessly festive selection.

Where: Sofitel Dubai The Palm

Cost: Dhs479–1,479 (Boneless Roast Turkey), Dhs795 (Whole Turkey)

Orders: (04) 455 6677 or email dining.palmdubai@sofitel.com

Touches that sparkle

Small details make a festive dinner truly special. Choose elegant tableware and seasonal napkins. Little touches, like seasonal scented candles – think cinnamon, pine, or vanilla – make the evening feel intimate and warm.

Crate & Barrel

For those little touches that make your home feel festive, Crate & Barrel should definitely be on your list. Their holiday collection includes chic ornaments, elegant greenery and festive décor accents, scented candles, and cozy throws. You can also find stylish tableware, napkins, and seasonal accessories to make your dining table look effortlessly festive.

Where: Multiple locations

Contact: @crateandbarrelme

Interactive fun

If you want to add a playful touch to your festive evening, there are plenty of interactive options to keep guests entertained. Consider hiring a Santa Claus to surprise the little ones (or adults who still love the magic of the season), or a live illustrator or caricature artist to create quick, personalised drawings for your guests.

Bella Entertainment

Need a Santa in Dubai? Bella Entertainment brings professional Santas to parties, family gatherings, or corporate events — simple, fun, and guaranteed to get everyone smiling.

Where: Unit 3901, Dubai Marina Plaza Tower – Dubai Marina – Dubai

Contact: (050) 541 7318 @bella.entertainment

