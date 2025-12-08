Sponsored: A super-SUV debut with big performance, desert-ready tech and a lounge-calm cabin

Jetour has taken the covers off the G700 in Dubai, fresh from a global reveal at Bab Al Shams Arena, and it feels built for the UAE week. The numbers make the first impression. Power is listed at 904 bhp with 1,135 Nm of torque and a 0 to 100 km/h time of 4.6 seconds. That is serious pace for an everyday SUV.

Capability is part of the headline. The G700 comes with intelligent off-road modes and a professional three-differential lock system so you can move from city school runs to desert edges without drama. Ride height and stance give it presence in the car park. The hardware is there for weekends that involve sand, trails, and a long drive home.

Inside, the brief shifts to wellness and calm. The cabin is anchored by dual interactive screens, massage seating, and premium air conditioning with sterilisation. It reads like a checklist for long commutes and family trips. Storage is thoughtful, charging points are plentiful, and materials feel considered. Exterior paint options include Matte Grey, Black, Dark Blue, White, Brown, and Matte Orange, with interiors in Ivory or Orange depending on the mood you want.

You can see it now in the exclusive Jetour G700 showroom in Al Quoz and at Jetour Abu Dhabi. Additional sites are coming soon to Ajman and Al Ain. The brand will also be out in the wild this season as a headline sponsor at Liwa Festival, which should give you a sense of the audience they are courting.

Speaking on the launch, Haroon Hayat, Group CFO of Elite Group Holding, reaffirmed its commitment to elevating the automotive experience in the UAE. He said, “The launch of the JETOUR G700 marks a defining moment for our brand and the automotive industry in the region. This premium hybrid off-road SUV embodies innovation, sustainability, and performance values that align with our vision for the future of mobility. We are proud to introduce a vehicle that not only meets the demands of adventure enthusiasts but also reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional value and driving experiences.”

If your next SUV needs confident performance, quiet tech, and real-world practicality, the G700 belongs on your shortlist.