High demand sees Jimmy Carr add a second Dubai show

Get ready for a night full of jokes, dark humour, and endless laughs as British-Irish comedian Jimmy Carr returns to Dubai. After selling out Abu Dhabi earlier this year, the world-famous funnyman is bringing his brand-new tour Laughs Funny to Dubai Opera on Saturday February 21, 2026. Now, due to high demand, a second show has been added, with the first show at 6:30pm and the second at 9:30pm, both on the same day.

Back in Dubai

This won’t be Jimmy’s first time performing in the city. In 2020, he played three back-to-back sold-out shows in Dubai after the first two dates sold out in just 24 hours. He last took the stage here during the 2023 Dubai Comedy Festival, and his 2026 shows promise to be even bigger and funnier.

A true comedy icon

Born James Anthony Patrick Carr, Jimmy began his comedy career in 1997 and quickly became one of the UK’s most recognisable comedians. Over the past two decades, he’s hosted hit British TV shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year, as well as the Amazon Prime series LOL: Last One Laughing UK. He’s also released three Netflix specials and performed to sold-out crowds all around the world.

What to expect

His stand-up shows are full of quick one-liners and funny moments that keep the crowd laughing all night. He enjoys talking with the audience and always has a quick reply ready, which makes every show feel new and exciting. No two nights are ever the same because he loves to improvise, surprise his fans, and keep everyone entertained from start to finish.

Tickets are now on sale via the Dubai Opera website and PlatinumList, with prices starting from Dhs250. The event is organised by GME Events, the team behind some of the UAE’s biggest live comedy nights.

Location: Dubai Opera

Times: Saturday February 21, 2026, 6.30pm and 9.30pm

Tickets: From Dhs250, available on dubaiopera.com and dubai.platinumlist.net

Image: What’s On Archive