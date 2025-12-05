Sponsored: In one of Dubai’s most magical seasonal settings, enjoy show-stopping festivities to take you through to New Year’s Day

Hosting at home or heading out for a sparkling celebration? This festive season, Kempinksi Hotel Mall of the Emirates’ dining destinations are rolling out unforgettable culinary experiences, whether you’re dreaming of a gourmet turkey feast, an elegant afternoon tea, or a glamorous New Year’s gala.

Turkey takeaway

Skip the stress of holiday cooking and bring home a perfectly prepared gourmet spread. Available until January 7, 2026, the turkey takeaway pairs a juicy roasted whole turkey with classic trimmings and rich condiments, plus sides and salads. Elevate the celebration with an optional yule log or festive gingerbread house for the little ones.

When: November 23 to January 7, available with at least 48 hours’ notice

Price: Dhs750 for up to six, Dhs950 for up to 10

Book: Tel/WhatsApp: (0)50 424 5657

A festive afternoon tea at Aspen

Unwind after holiday shopping with Aspen Café’s Festive Afternoon Tea. Backdropped by a blanket of snow from Ski Dubai, it’s a refined selection of sweet and savory delights served with premium tea pairings by the London Tea Exchange.

When: November 27 to January 7, 1pm to 7pm

Price: Dhs200 for one, Dhs375 for two

Book: Tel/WhatsApp: (0)50 424 5657

A Spanish festive fiesta at Salero

Celebrate the season Spanish-style at Salero. Enjoy authentic cuisine, vibrant entertainment, and beloved traditions. Experience Nochebuena on 24 December and Nochevieja on 31 December, complete with live entertainment and the iconic 12 grapes tradition at midnight.

When: December 24 and 31

Price: A la carte on December 24, minimum spend of Dhs650 per person on December 31

Book: Tel/WhatsApp: (0)50 424 5657

Glamour, grandeur & Italian flair at Vera Versilia

Step into a season of pure Italian glamour at Vera Versilia, where festive celebrations unfold in true Grande Stile. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day bring refined holiday dining led by Michelin-starred Chef Marco Garfagnini, complete with lavish seafood, beautifully carved meats, and live entertainment. The magic continues with a Viareggio-themed New Year’s Eve gala inspired by the iconic Carnevale, where guests can expect extravagant décor, high-energy performances, and a live band and DJ powering the countdown. And to ease into 2026 the chic way, the New Year’s Day Brunch serves up signature Italian flavours and vibrant entertainment for a stylish start to the year.

When: December 24, 25, 31 and January 1

Price: A la carte on December 24, packages from Dhs450 on December 25, from Dhs900 on December 31 and from Dhs395 on January 1

Book: Tel: (0)4 409 5111 or (0)50 598 9051

Find out more at kempinski.com