Sponsored: La Cantine Beach club keeps getting better

With its sporty and chic aesthetic, family-friendly pool, and fabulous dining options, La Cantine Beach is one of Dubai’s best beach clubs. But it keeps getting better – and just in time for the prime Dubai weather returning, the beach club has unveiled an exclusive new collection of cabanas.

Elevating the art of laidback luxury on Bluewaters, the relaxed and refined French-Mediterranean beach club has enhanced its daycation options with a boutique collection of just six stylish cabanas, designed for sun-soaked days with loved ones.

Strategically positioned across the pool and beach, you’ll find just one luxe cabana poolside, and a further five at the golden beach, making these coveted spots for a day of fun in the sun. As well as giving guests front-row access to the convivial seaside atmosphere, each cabana is designed for up to eight guests, including children, making them ideal for sun-soaked days with your nearest and dearest.

Complete with shade, privacy, and plush comfort, guests can enjoy a VIP day out, plus benefit from a redeemable credit to spend on sun-drenched lunches, afternoon cocktails or all-day celebrations.

Cabana rates

Through the week, beach cabanas are Dhs2,000 while the pool cabana is Dhs2,500 – with both rates offering 50% redeemable on food and drink.

On weekends, beach cabanas are Dhs3,000 and the pool cabana is Dhs3,500 – again, with half the rate redeemable against French-Mediterranean fare and sips from the drinks menu.

When booking cabanas, a 50% deposit is required to guarantee the booking. The pool cabana is reserved for adults only, while families are invited to book the cabanas on the beach.

Where: La Cantine Beach, Bluewaters

Price: From Dhs2,000 weekdays, From Dhs3,000 weekends

Book: Tel: (0)4 55 666 22, book@lacantinebeach.ae

Visit: @lacantinebeach