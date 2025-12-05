Look up… the UAE skies are about to light up

Did you catch the supermoon tonight? If not, don’t worry – the year isn’t over just yet. There’s one last astronomical event lighting up the UAE skies this month and that’s the Geminids meteor shower, happening next weekend December 13 to 14.

Geminids meteor shower

End the year under a shower of stars as the Geminids are one of the most spectacular meteor showers of the year, with up to 120 meteors streaking across the sky every hour. Unlike other showers, these meteors can appear in green, yellow, or even blue – a truly colourful display.

All you need to do is find a dark spot, lie back, and enjoy the show.

Go solo or with friends

Whether you prefer just you, the stars, and the open skies, or want to enjoy the magic with friends, the UAE has plenty of dark-sky spots perfect for stargazing. Pack a blanket, take your camera, and get ready for one of the most magical natural light shows of the year. We’ve rounded up three top spots in the UAE for the Geminids meteor shower.

Al Quaa Milky Way Spot – About 90 minutes from Abu Dhabi and two hours from Dubai, this quiet, open area is perfect for losing yourself in the cosmos.

Al Qudra Desert – Just over an hour from Dubai, this popular spot offers vast skies and amazing views.

Hatta (Hajar Mountains) – Around 1 hour 45 minutes from Dubai, the mountains provide a clear, epic backdrop for the meteor shower.

Looking for more options? We’ve got plenty of spots to turn stargazing into an adventure.

Join a guided trip

If you’d rather enjoy the experience with a group, Arabian Wanderers are hosting a stargazing trip from Dhs550 per person. The trip includes transport from Dubai or Abu Dhabi, a BBQ, games, and a guided stargazing session. More info here: Arabian Wanderers Geminids Trip

Image: What’s On Archive