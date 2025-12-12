Sponsored: If you want NYE with music, food and fireworks right in front of Burj Khalifa – HuQQabaz has it all

If your ideal NYE is all about great food, music and fireworks with the Burj Khalifa as the spotlight, HuQQabaz Souk Al Bahar is the place to be. The energy flows naturally through the space, creating a lively Downtown atmosphere that feels open and welcoming. Whether you’re going with friends, family, or on a date, it’s a spot that ticks all the boxes – good music, great views, and the perfect setting for ringing in the New Year.

The line-up

From 8pm to 1am, the venue switches into celebration mode. A DJ sets a steady groove, a live drummer adds texture and movement, and a belly dancer brings a spark that keeps the room lively. It’s a smooth flow of entertainment that lifts the mood and keeps the celebration rolling.

The view

This is the moment everyone is here for. HuQQabaz’s position in Souk Al Bahar gives you a direct, open view of the Burj Khalifa – the ultimate backdrop for New Year’s Eve. As the countdown lands and the fireworks rise, the scene unfolds in full, clear sight. It feels close, immersive and unmistakably Dubai.

The atmosphere

The atmosphere is lively yet intimate, with an energy that feels electric without ever losing its warmth. The crowd leans upbeat and social, groups of friends settling into the same festive rhythm. There’s a celebratory pulse running through the room – conversations flowing, great food and drinks making the rounds, and the crowd moving toward the music, dancing as the views and fireworks light up the night.

Why HuQQabaz is the place to be

It offers the elements that make New Year’s Eve feel special: a perfect location, a lively programme and a view that speaks for itself. Everything sits comfortably together, creating a celebration that feels natural and memorable in the heart of Downtown.

More info

Where: HuQQabaz Souk Al Bahar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd – Downtown Dubai

When: December 31 at 8pm

Cost: Starting from Dhs2,500

Reservations: (800) 47 229

Contact: huqqabaz.com | @huqqabazsoukalbahar