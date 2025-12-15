And it opens this week for a limited time only, so change your plans and zoom on over

If you’ve already ticked off Dubai’s festive markets, we’ve got another spot to add to your list – a new magical Christmas market is rolling into town this week.

You can track down this magical new Christmas world at Dubai Autodrome in Dubai Motor City. But before you zoom on over, take note – it’s only open from December 17 to 26. So if you’ve got plans that can be boxed for a bit, now’s the time to reschedule.

What can you expect?

Expect a giant Christmas tree, the chance to meet Santa Claus and snap a photograph, plus plenty of family-friendly activities and entertainment.

For little ones, there will be games they can enjoy, plus bouncy castles where they can unleash their energy. For those who love to get creative, there will be gingerbread house building and face painting.

If you do need a pit stop to fuel up, there will be food and beverage stands with yum options for the full family.

All the details

Location: Magical Christmas World, Dubai Autodrome

Dates: December 17 to 26

Contact: @autodromefestival

Other Christmas markets in Dubai to add to your radar

If you haven’t gotten around to visiting the festive markets in Dubai yet, here are the quick details.

Madinat Jumeirah Christmas Market: Fort Island, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai | Until December 31 | Free entry | @madinatjumeirah



Winter City: Al Wasl Plaza, Expo City Dubai | Until December 31 | Dhs50, under 3s free | expocitydubai.com

Winter District: Jumeirah Emirates Towers, Dubai | Until December 28 | Free entry | winterdistrict.com

Winter Wonderland: Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai | Until December 25 | prices from Dhs160 | skidxb.com

Celebration by the Bay: Festival Bay, outside Dubai Festival City Mall by the waterfront, Dubai | Until January 7 | Free entry | @dubaifestivalcitymall

