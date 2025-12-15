Sponsored: Panicking about presents? Talabat’s got their elves on standby

Before you know it, you’ve blinked and it’s Christmas time, and you haven’t ticked off names from your ‘to buy’ list. Don’t worry though, talabat UAE is here to make your festive gifting stress-free.

And you have a wide range to pick from, from premium holiday gifts from your local shops to a sweet treat from talabat mart to make someone’s holiday even sweeter.

Premium Holiday Gifts

Läderach

This assortment of signature Swiss chocolates curated exclusively for the festive season includes Läderach’s finest handcrafted creations, ideal for both personal gifting and corporate sharing.

Chocomelt

If your loved one is a fan of cakes, the cosy Neqsa Cakes Collection is perfect for holiday gifting or taking along to seasonal get-togethers. And it comes in seasonal flavours including tiramisu basque, cheesecake, vanilla, nutella, and more.

Godiva

You can never go wrong with Godiva. Pick from the limited-edition 15-piece Buche de Noel gift box or holiday ornament box.

Bateel

This festive box from Bateel includes its signature organic dates, filled varieties and artisan confections. It’s inspired by the shapes and symbols of the season and decked with festive colours.

talabart mart

Vergani Classic Panettone

Cost: Dhs99

A timeless gift, this panettone brings the warmth and tradition of the holidays straight to your table.

English Tea Shop Snowflake Red Gift Tin

Cost: Dhs77

Know someone who loves tea? This festive red snowflake tin is filled with a curated selection of organic, premium teas from English Tea Shop. Perfect for those cosy winter moments.

Beanies Christmas Pudding Instant Coffee

Cost: Dhs27

For the coffee fans, Beanies’ Christmas Pudding Instant Coffee blends smooth, aromatic coffee with the warm, nostalgic flavours of classic holiday pudding. It’s sweet, it’s spicy and guaranteed to instantly uplift.

Fiasconaro Panettone Dolce & Gabbana with Sicilian Almonds

Cost: Dhs475

Know someone who loves luxury? This soft, aromatic panettone is a collaboration between Fiasconaro and Dolce & Gabbana. And it comes presented in an iconic collectible designer tin, which on its own is a stunning gift.

