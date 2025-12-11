Sponsored: Whether you go a la carte or opt for the set menu, celebrate in style at Dubai’s renowned culinary hotspot

There’s lots to love about Mimi Kakushi. From its refined yet intimate restaurant to its lively bar scene, where master mixology sees it consistently ranked among the World’s 50 Best Bars, it’s the kind of spot where you’re always guaranteed a good time. And for New Year’s Eve, a stylish soiree takes over this 1920s Osaka-inspired restaurant, transporting you for an evening of opulence, glamour and contemporary cuisine.

This year, guests can choose how they want to celebrate. From 6pm to 8pm, the restaurant opens with full à la carte dining and festive specials, with no minimum spend. It’s perfect for an early celebration that still brings all the Mimi Kakushi charm, whether you’re bringing the little ones or simply trading a night out for a night in.

From 8pm onwards, guests can either continue à la carte with a minimum spend of Dhs995 per person in the restaurant or Dhs550 at the bar and sushi counter, or elevate the evening with the exclusive New Year’s Eve Set Menu for Dhs1,100 per person.

The set menu highlights some of the restaurant’s most beloved creations: think silky Wagyu tataki, flaky black cod with caramelised miso and expertly crafted sushi and sashimi. Plus, indulgent festive additions created just for the night invite guests to sample new additions to the menu they won’t have seen before. But if you prefer to stick to the signatures, the full à la carte menu is available too.

Adding to the atmosphere, a live DJ will take over the decks, bringing upbeat, celebratory energy as the clock ticks towards 2026. Step out onto the viewing deck and you’ll catch those ever-iconic Burj Khalifa fireworks lighting up the sky, making for a picture-perfect midnight moment.

Location: Restaurant Village, Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai

When: 6pm to 8pm first seating, 8pm onwards second seating, Dec 31

Price: Dhs550 min spend bar and sushi counter, Dhs995 min spend restaurant, Dhs1,100 set menu

Book: Here