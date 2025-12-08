Make the most of the season with the best Christmas movie events in Dubai

Looking for festive fun this December? These Christmas movie events in Dubai offer everything from outdoor screenings under the stars to cosy indoor spots with hot chocolate and classic holiday favourites. Perfect for families, friends, or a festive date night, these events bring the magic of the season to screens.

Catch a Christmas classic at Aura Skypool

For a festive night with a view, head to the iconic sky-high oasis AURA Skypool for a special outdoor screening of Miracle on 34th Street on December 11. The evening kicks off at 8.30pm with free-flowing bubbles and festive canapés in the chic Aura Lounge, before guests get cosy under the stars on the Palm View deck for the 9.30pm showing. Expect uninterrupted skyline views, a Christmas-themed bento box, and bubbles topped up throughout the film. With only 50 seats available, this limited-edition festive experience is one to book early.

Location: Aura Skypool, Palm Tower

Times: December 11

Cost: Dhs750

Contact: auraskypool.com

Enjoy holiday movies at JLT

Get into the Christmas spirit with JLT Cinema Under the Stars, returning for a magical outdoor movie experience. This year, catch Nightmare Before Christmas on December 20 and Home Alone 2 on December 27. Screenings start at 7.30pm, so bring a cosy blanket, your favourite treats, and settle in for a free night of festive fun under the stars. Spots can be reserved online, making it easy to secure your place for this beloved seasonal tradition.

Location: JLT Park, Cluster Q

Times: Nightmare Before Christmas on December 20 and Home Alone 2 on December 27

Cost: Free

Bookings: jlt.ae

Celebrate christmas with a festive movie marathon at Mama Skypool

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAMA RESTAURANT DUBAI (@mamadubairestaurant)

Mama Skypool is bringing festive cheer with a holiday movie marathon paired with a delicious hot chocolate bar. Sip on hot chocolate and enjoy your favourite Christmas films like Home Alone, Almost Christmas, and The Grinch, all available for free on a first-come, first-served basis.

Location: Mama Skypool, Business Bay

Times: Monday to Friday, December 22 to 26

Cost: From Dhs25 (for hot chocolate)

Contact: (056) 509 1956

Enjoy festive favourites at vox cinemas this holiday season

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VOX Cinemas (@voxcinemas)

Step into the holiday spirit at VOX Cinema. From The Grinch and The Polar Express to Elf, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Tickets start from just Dhs35 and come with a complimentary hot chocolate and candy cane, making your movie experience even sweeter.

For extra festive fun, visit the Winter Lounge at Mall of the Emirates. Meet Santa, explore immersive holiday-themed attractions, and snap plenty of merry photos to make memories that last.

Location: City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Dubai Festival City Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Palm Jumeirah Mall, The Galleria Al Maryah Island, Wafi Mall, Yas Mall

Times: December 5 to January 7

Cost: From Dhs35

Contact: uae.voxcinemas.com