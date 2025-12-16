Immerse yourself in light, colour and nature with two new artworks at teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi

teamLab Phenomena Abu Dhabi has opened two new artworks, giving visitors fresh reasons to explore the immersive space in the Saadiyat Cultural District. “Massless Suns and Dark Suns” and “Megaliths in the Roots Garden” expand the museum’s lineup, inviting guests to see, feel and move through art in new ways.

Outside the sun bounces off the teamLab Phenomena building’s white curves, bright enough to make you squint. Step inside and the light drops instantly. Your eyes take a few seconds to adjust, and that pause is intentional. The dimly lit entrance eases you into the space, preparing you for what’s ahead.

In “Megaliths in the Roots Garden”, shoes come off at the door. The space is dark, misty and unexpectedly colourful, with a soft, damp feeling underfoot that sharpens your awareness of every step. The upper level pulls you in, but the real moment happens downstairs. Tree roots stretch into a newly opened lower floor, hanging freely in the air, suspended as if gravity has loosened its grip. Around them, clusters of megaliths rise quietly, creating a setting that feels delicate and tough at the same time.

The second new addition, “Massless Suns and Dark Suns”, shifts the mood entirely. You move along a dimly lit pathway and duck slightly to enter a small, intimate room designed for just ten people. Light flickers across the space, with glowing spheres drifting in and out of focus, responding to movement and presence. It feels magical. No two visitors leave having seen the same thing, because the artwork lives in what each person notices, feels and carries with them.

The details:

Location: Saadiyat Cultural District

Time: 10am to 10pm

Cost: Dhs150

Contact: (060) 056 5566