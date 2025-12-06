Sponsored: Think glamour, sophistication, and quintessential Italian charm

If you’re looking to welcome 2026 in true la dolce vita style, newly opened Mamabella is rolling out an elegant celebration where refined Italian traditions and cinematic glamour come together in the heart of Downtown. Inspired by the understated sophistication of Italy’s old-money estates, this exclusive NYE affair promises a celebration that feels both iconic and effortlessly stylish.

From the moment guests arrive on December 31, Mamabella sets the tone with a scene straight out of a vintage Italian film: warm golden lighting, classic festive touches, and those signature Mamabella design notes that ooze modern luxury with quintessential Italian glam.

The evening’s centrepiece is a premium set menu, priced from Dhs2,500 per person, crafted by MamaBella’s Executive Chef Alessandro Micheli to capture the soul of an authentic Italian festive feast. Expect meticulously plated dishes, bold flavours that traverse from Italy’s foodie cities to its culinary coastlines, and an elevated take on the cuisine Italy is loved for, all served in an atmosphere that celebrates indulgence at its most elegant.

Throughout the night, an Italian live band fills the room with nostalgic charm, transporting guests straight to the cobbled piazzas and candlelit trattorias of Rome and Florence. As midnight approaches, the celebration shifts into high gear with DJ sets designed to carry the party into 2026 with style, sparkle, and lashings of glamour.

Whether you’re gathering your closest friends or planning a chic night out for two, Mamabella’s “Italian Old Money Glam” New Year’s Eve promises to be one of Dubai’s most sophisticated ways to step into the new year.

What: New Year’s Eve at Mamabella

When: 7pm, Dec 31

Price: From Dhs2,500 per person

Book: @mamabelladubai