Sponsored: Your festive season starts at Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf Dubai

If there’s one place in the city that nails that cosy-meets-cool December spirit, it’s Marriott Hotel Al Jaddaf Dubai. The atmosphere is warm, the food is plentiful, and the lineup is packed with the kind of gatherings that make the season feel easy and fun. Think rooftop views, relaxed meals with friends, and that festive buzz drifting through every corner of the hotel.

A feast to take home

If your plan is a cosy gathering at home, this is the easiest win of the season. The hotel’s roasted turkey comes with all the classics – proper trimmings, rich sauces, and the option to add dessert if your table needs something sweet. It feeds up to six, making it ideal for a relaxed family evening or a friendly get-together.

Where: Pick-up from The Marketplace

When: December 1–25

Cost: Dhs550 (6 kg turkey with sides and sauces) | Dhs650 (with dessert)

Notes: Prepayment + 48-hour advance booking

• Pre-order a perfectly roasted 6 kg turkey

• Classic trimmings like chestnut stuffing and cranberry sauce

• Serves up to six – ideal for a home gathering

• Easy pick-up from The Marketplace

Festive corporate celebrations

End-of-year team plans don’t need to be a headache — The Marketplace has already thought it through. Whether you’re going buffet-style or prefer a curated set menu, the dishes cover festive favourites without feeling over the top. It’s a laid-back space that works for both cheerful team lunches and evening gatherings.

Where: The Marketplace

When: December 1–31

Cost: From Dhs140 (buffet) | Set menu from Dhs169

• Private dining for groups of 10+

• Choice of buffet or set menu

• Festive dishes including Beef Wellington and Yule Log

• Relaxed setting for team celebrations

Christmas Eve at The Marketplace

The Marketplace goes full festive on Christmas Eve, with a generous buffet that stretches from international plates to seasonal classics. Expect live stations, warm lighting and a relaxed dining room that instantly feels familiar. It’s the kind of family-style dinner where everyone finds something they like.

Where: The Marketplace

When: December 24 | 7pm–11pm

Cost: Dhs250 (soft drinks) | Dhs320 (house beverages)

• A generous festive buffet

• International dishes and live stations

• Warm, seasonal ambience

Christmas Day brunch of joy

Christmas Day here is effortlessly cheerful. The brunch is full of comforting flavours — Tenderloin, apple pie, and a table that just keeps filling. A live band keeps the mood lifted, so you can settle into that slow, happy Christmas afternoon pace.

Where: The Marketplace

When: December 25| 1pm – 4pm

Cost: Dhs320 (soft) | Dhs440 (house)

• Festive Tenderloin, apple pie and sweet treats

• Live music throughout the afternoon

Terramar NYE

New Year’s Eve at TerraMar is all about the skyline. The rooftop view stretches across the whole city, with the Burj Khalifa right in sight for midnight fireworks. Add live entertainment, global cuisine and a breezy outdoor setting, and you’ve got a celebration that feels lively yet effortless.

Where: TerraMar Rooftop

When: December 31 | 8pm–12am + afterparty till 3am

Cost: Dhs850 (premium drinks) | Dhs1,300 (with champagne)

• Outdoor New Year’s Eve with Burj Khalifa views

• Live entertainment

• Global flavours served under the open sky

The Marketplace NYE

If you’re looking for something easygoing, The Marketplace keeps things warm and welcoming. The buffet leans into seasonal favourites like Maple Orange turkey and comforting sides, paired with live entertainment to carry you into the countdown. A great pick for families and groups wanting a calm, happy send-off to the year.

Where: The Marketplace

When: December 31 | 7pm–11pm

Cost: Dhs320 (soft) | Dhs440 (house)

• Relaxed buffet dinner

• Seasonal dishes including Maple Orange turkey

• A warm space to welcome 2026 with friends and family

More info

Location: Oud Metha Rd – Al Jadaf – Dubai

Contact: (04) 317 7777 | @marriottaljaddaf

Reservations: Book here