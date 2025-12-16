Sponsored: This year’s must-try foodie experiences at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic

With just 37 days until the 37th edition of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, anticipation is building for one of the Middle East’s most iconic sporting events. Taking place from January 22 to 25, 2026 at Emirates Golf Club, the tournament once again promises world-class golf, all-day entertainment and standout food and drink experiences, including two unmissable options for the weekend.

For those seeking an alternative to the usual brunch scene, The Social on Sixteen is back following a hugely successful debut in 2025. Returning in 2026, but this time it’s double the size, the lively experience overlooks the iconic 16th hole and combines premium casual dining with four hours of free-flowing beverages, a buzzing atmosphere and front-row views of the golfing action. Available from Friday 23 to Sunday 25, tickets are priced at Dhs695 on Friday and Dhs790 on Saturday and Sunday, making it an ideal option for friends and family looking to mix sport and socialising.

Brand new for 2026 is Eat Street, a dedicated foodie destination designed for relaxed, all-day grazing during the tournament. The vibrant street brings together Dubai’s most loved homegrown concepts alongside international favourites, with food trucks, communal seating and a giant LED screen streaming the live tournament broadcast. Expect everything from viral MrBeast Burger smash burgers and cult-favourite Salt sliders to Topgolf crowd-pleasers, shawarma classics from Yalla Mahalla, artisanal Romanian brews at Adina’s Coffee Shop and flavour-packed pho from Vietnamese Foodies.

That’s the food and drinks covered, but on the fairways, the 2026 line-up includes big names like Rory McIlroy, celebrating his 20th year at the tournament, defending champion Tyrrell Hatton, Dustin Johnson, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry and Viktor Hovland, with more names to be announced.

General admission is free on Thursday and Friday with registration, while weekend tickets start from Dhs100. Children aged 17 and under can attend free of charge across all four days. For tickets and more information, visit dubaidesertclassic.com.

Location: Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, UAE

Dates: January 22-25, 2026

Times: Early morning Tee times until 11pm

Contact: www.dubaidesertclassic.com