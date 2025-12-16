Palm Jumeirah is turning into a sparkling wonderland this holiday season, offering something for everyone. From December 6 until January 7, the island will be filled with festive decorations, family-friendly activities, and delicious dining experiences. Across the Palm, restaurants, beach clubs, and malls are serving up seasonal menus, fun activities, and glamorous New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Celebrate the season in style at Palm Jumeirah, with decorations, dining, music, and experiences the whole family can enjoy.

Festive fun at Palm West Beach

The promenade at Palm West Beach is the perfect setting for relaxed meals, festive gatherings, and lively nights out. Visitors can enjoy beachfront dining while soaking up the holiday atmosphere. Just steps away, The Club amplifies the festive cheer with an exciting lineup of seasonal dining experiences and spectacular New Year’s Eve events. Each venue adds its own twist to the celebrations, offering stunning beachfront views and high-energy entertainment.

Featured restaurants and events:

Surf Club: Celebrate NYE with DJ Hugel for an unforgettable open-air party with stunning Palm and Marina views. Tickets available.

Koko Bay: Join a festive Christmas feast on December 25 at 1pm with live entertainment and a DJ. For NYE, experience Lost Frequencies live, welcoming 2026 in style. Tickets available.

Lucky Fish: Don’t miss the all-white NYE party, featuring live performances, singers, and DJs. Packages from Dhs1,895 per person.

The Club: Every venue along the shore including Ayla, Gallery 740, Playa, SAN, Eva, and Loren offers festive menus, DJs, and entertainment with spectacular Palm and Marina views.

@palmwestbeach