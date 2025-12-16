Palm Jumeirah shines bright this festive season
Sparkle, eat, play, and celebrate as Palm Jumeirah is all dressed up for the holidays
Palm Jumeirah is turning into a sparkling wonderland this holiday season, offering something for everyone. From December 6 until January 7, the island will be filled with festive decorations, family-friendly activities, and delicious dining experiences. Across the Palm, restaurants, beach clubs, and malls are serving up seasonal menus, fun activities, and glamorous New Year’s Eve celebrations.
Celebrate the season in style at Palm Jumeirah, with decorations, dining, music, and experiences the whole family can enjoy.
Festive fun at Palm West Beach
The promenade at Palm West Beach is the perfect setting for relaxed meals, festive gatherings, and lively nights out. Visitors can enjoy beachfront dining while soaking up the holiday atmosphere. Just steps away, The Club amplifies the festive cheer with an exciting lineup of seasonal dining experiences and spectacular New Year’s Eve events. Each venue adds its own twist to the celebrations, offering stunning beachfront views and high-energy entertainment.
Featured restaurants and events:
- Surf Club: Celebrate NYE with DJ Hugel for an unforgettable open-air party with stunning Palm and Marina views. Tickets available.
- Koko Bay: Join a festive Christmas feast on December 25 at 1pm with live entertainment and a DJ. For NYE, experience Lost Frequencies live, welcoming 2026 in style. Tickets available.
- Lucky Fish: Don’t miss the all-white NYE party, featuring live performances, singers, and DJs. Packages from Dhs1,895 per person.
- The Club: Every venue along the shore including Ayla, Gallery 740, Playa, SAN, Eva, and Loren offers festive menus, DJs, and entertainment with spectacular Palm and Marina views.
@palmwestbeach
Holiday magic at Palm Jumeirah Mall
Palm Jumeirah Mall will host a winter wonderland perfect for families. From December 16 to January 7, kids can enjoy a daily activation zone from 2pm to 8pm, including colouring, crafts, and other festive activities.
Santa will make daily appearances for meet-and-greets at 3pm, 5pm, and 7pm, giving little ones a chance to share their holiday wishes.
Dining and festive offers:
- Three Cuts: Refined festive menu with winter salad with fig and snow cheese, escalopes de foie gras, smoked salmon, turkey ballotine, beef medallions, and a festive jaffa cake.
- Cheesefarm: Christmas Day festive brunch on December 25 from 12pm to 4pm, four-course meal with live entertainment. Packages from Dhs475 per person.
- Chalet Berezka: NYE celebration featuring Ibanushki for a night of music, energy, and spectacle.
- Gatsby Dubai: Glamorous New Year’s Eve dinner show, eight-course meal with free-flowing beverages from 8pm to 12am, followed by entertainment until 5am. Packages start at Dhs2,200 per person.
Activities at the mall are free to attend.
@palmjumeirahmall
Celebrate the season at Vista Mare
Vista Mare will also be joining in the festive fun with holiday-inspired dining, lively entertainment, and family-friendly celebrations along the shoreline.
Dining and festive offers:
- Tap House: Christmas brunch on December 25 from 1pm to 4pm, Dhs325 per person, with Santa meet-and-greet. NYE packages start at Dhs695 with live music and entertainment.
- Karaf: Ring in the New Year with authentic Turkish flair, live performance by Yashna, DJ sets, and a festive menu.
- Limonata: Italian-style Mediterranean celebration for NYE with beachfront ambience.
- Aprons & Hammers: Festive Christmas Day menu from Dhs199, plus a special Santa appearance on the Palm shoreline.
- Peaches & Cream: Family-friendly festive buffet on the beach, packages from Dhs349.
@vistamare_dxb
The details at a glance
- Festive season on the Palm: December 6 to January 7
- Kids activation at Palm Jumeirah Mall: December 16 to January 7, 2pm to 8pm
- Santa meet-and-greet at Palm Jumeirah Mall: December 16 to January 7 at 3pm, 5pm, and 7pm
- Activities at the mall: Free for all
- Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Palm West Beach, The Club, Vista Mare or Rooftop West at Palm Jumeirah Mall
@visitpalmjumeirah @dubairetail