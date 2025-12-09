Sponsored: From free-flowing drinks to bites and live entertainment, your next night out happens here

If you’re planning a pre-Christmas get-together with the girls, then Bluewaters Island is the place to be.

The buzzy waterfront destination is already known for its chic restaurants, iconic skyline views, and carefree island vibe — but come ladies’ night, the energy shifts up a gear. Think generous offers, sunset drinks, and the perfect excuse to rally your favourite people for a much-needed catch-up.

Promising unfiltered moments and unforgettable nights, No Filter Nights it the campaign behind ladies’ night at Bluewaters, with deals across the week that invite you and your crew to sip, socialise and savour the moment against the backdrop of iconic Dubai skyline views.

At many of Bluewaters’ hotspots, the formula is simple: arrive, unwind, and enjoy a curated lineup of complimentary or discounted beverages paired with DJ sets that ease you into the night. What makes ladies’ night at Bluewaters truly stand out, though, is the variety. It’s just as suited for a birthday celebration as it is for a midweek catch-up.

There’s space for the dress-up-and-dance crowd at the likes of Virgin Izakaya, where bites and unlimited drinks are Dhs150 on Wednesdays and the chilled conversation-over-cocktails crew at The Spaniel, where ladies get three free drinks on Thursday; or Brewdog, where Thursdays mean two hours of drinks and two bites are Dhs149.

Thirsty for more unlimited drinks deals? Head to gorgeous Greek eatery Miya on Tuesdays for unlimited sips from Dhs150 or sleek Spanish restaurant Besar on Wednesday, where four-hour packages start from Dhs180.

There are even ladies’ nights for those who like their ladies’ night with a side of competitive fun, with deals to be had on Wednesdays at Brass Monkey (four drinks and two bites are Dhs145) and Swingers (unlimited drinks and a round of crazy golf is just Dhs149). And with new offers constantly popping up, there’s always something fresh to try.

So gather your girlfriends, dress to impress, and let Bluewaters Island take care of the rest.

