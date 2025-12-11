Sponsored: Trove in Neonland promises a glow-drenched celebration for a stylish end to 2025

If you’re looking for a New Year’s Eve that blends art, fashion, and Dubai’s most iconic views, Trove is about to deliver one of the most imaginative countdown experiences in the city. This year, the Fashion Avenue hotspot unveils Trove in Neonland, a surreal celebration inspired by the whimsical world of Alice in Wonderland and the dreamlike surrealism of Salvador Dalí. Think bold colours, mind-bending visuals, and a festive atmosphere straight out of a high-fashion fantasy.

Step into this neon wonderland where immersive art installations spill across the venue, reimagining familiar corners into glowing, multi-sensory scenes. The décor alone makes Trove in Neon a must-visit for anyone who loves a party wrapped in creative flair. From luminous sculptures to distorted mirrors and surreal touches, every detail plays into the theme: perfect for those all-important NYE photos.

Entertainment takes centre stage too, with a lineup created exclusively for the night. Expect dancers, dynamic show acts, and high-energy DJ sets that keep the neon energy pulsing until the early hours. It’s the kind of party where the visuals and the music merge into one seamless experience.

And, of course, no venue inside Fashion Avenue would be complete without those coveted New Year’s views. Trove offers one of the most unbeatable vantage points for the Burj Khalifa fireworks and the Dubai Fountain show. When the clock strikes midnight and the world’s tallest tower lights up, guests will have a front-row seat to Dubai’s most anticipated moment of the year.

With its avant-garde aesthetic, immersive installations, premium entertainment, and unbeatable location, Trove’s “Trove in Neon” party promises an unforgettable way to see out the year.

Where: Trove Restaurant, Fashion Avenue, The Dubai Mall

When: 7pm, Dec 31

Book: @thetrove