Sponsored: Say hello to 2026 with fireworks, food, and fun at Tagomago

Tagomago is one of Dubai’s most stylish beachfront destinations, offering stunning views, a festive set menu, and live entertainment. It’s the perfect place to ring in 2026 in style. Enjoy delicious food, spectacular fireworks, and create unforgettable memories as you welcome the New Year at Tagomago.

Breathtaking fireworks views

Tagomago is perfectly positioned to offer some of the best views of Dubai’s famous fireworks displays. From the beachfront, guests can enjoy uninterrupted sights of both The Burj Al Arab and Atlantis the Royal as they light up the sky. Whether you are coming with friends, family, or as a couple, the fireworks show is a highlight you won’t want to miss.

Festive Spanish flavours

The evening features a specially curated New Year’s Eve set menu that celebrates signature Spanish flavours. Expect highlights like live paella and other festive dishes, all designed to make your evening feel extra special. Every course is crafted to complement the celebratory atmosphere and ensure a truly memorable dining experience.

Indoor and outdoor dining options

Tagomago offers flexible seating to suit every preference. Enjoy the cosy indoor area with stylish décor, or take your table outside to the alfresco section overlooking the sea. The beachfront views add an extra touch of magic, especially as the night sky fills with fireworks and live entertainment.

Evening package and prices

The New Year’s Eve package is priced at Dhs1,200 per person. It includes the full festive set menu and drinks, available exclusively from 8pm to 12am on December 31. Guests are encouraged to book early to secure a spot, as tables are limited.

The details

Location: Tagomago, Azure Residence, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Times: Doors open from 8pm, December 31

Cost: Dhs1200 per person

Contact: Bookings are essential, for more information or to reserve your table visit tagomago.ae, email book@tagomago.ae, or book directly