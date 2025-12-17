Sponsored: Celebrate New Year’s Eve at XU Dubai with Brunchflix, flowing drinks, live shows and red carpet energy

XU knows how to pull off a moment. The lights hit just right, the music moves with intent, and suddenly you feel like the main character in a film you actually want to star in. That is the energy you walk into on December 31 when Brunchflix brings its big night swagger back for New Year’s Eve.

The party gets going the second you arrive. The karaoke feels like something borrowed from a glossy musical, the performers keep the room buzzing, and the DJ controls the mood with the confidence of someone who has seen a few dance floors in their time. You drift between festive food stations, sip your way through the last hours of the year, and lean into the red carpet style that makes the whole night feel a little unreal in the best way.

If you want to ring in the new year with intention and a fair amount of sparkle, this is the place to do it. Gather your people, claim your table, and let XU do the heavy lifting while you enjoy the countdown.

New Year’s Eve packages (3 hours)

Soft Dhs325

House Dhs450

Prosecco Dhs490

Champagne Dhs625

Location

Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, 2nd floor

Opening times

Lunch: Monday to Friday from 12pm to 4pm, Sunday from 12pm to 5pm

Dinner: Daily from 6pm to 1am

Brunchflix Brunch: Every Saturday from 1pm to 5pm

Grab your crew, dress like a star, and book your New Year’s Eve at XU Dubai.