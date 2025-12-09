Sponsored: Opt for dazzling beachfront glamour or sky-high celebrations and see out 2025 in style

The final night of the year is always a special occasion, but this year Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach is turning up the heat for a duo of extra special celebrations taking place across two incredible locations. Each promises unforgettable moments, elevated dining, and front-row views of Dubai’s legendary fireworks.

This year, guests can choose between a refined seaside soirée, New Year’s Eve by the Shore and a high-energy rooftop celebration at the iconic Mercury Rooftop. Whether you’re planning a family affair or a sophisticated night out, the resort has curated the perfect way to welcome the new year.

New Year’s Eve at Mercury Rooftop

For those craving a more energetic celebration, Mercury Rooftop offers an elevated counterpart high above the resort. Known for its sweeping 180-degree views spanning both the Dubai skyline and the sea, this rooftop destination transforms into a vibrant New Year’s Eve party complete with a five-course festive menu, gourmet canapés, festive cocktails, and DJ sets that keep guests on their feet well into the early hours.

When: 8pm, Dec 31

Price: Dhs2,600 for five-course menu with soft drinks, Dhs1,300 children six to 12. Dhs1,000 minimum spend for cocktail tables.

Book: Tel: (0)4 270 7950. @fsdubai

New Year’s Eve by the Shore

Families and lovers of refined seaside elegance can opt for the resort’s New Year’s Celebration by the Shore, a polished beachfront soirée that unfolds with Champagne and canapés at Jou Jou Brasserie before transitioning into an expansive buffet prepared by the resort’s chefs right next to the beach. As the evening builds, live entertainment sets the tone for dancing beneath the stars, all against the backdrop of uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf and the midnight fireworks that light up Dubai’s coastline.

When: 7pm drinks and canapes, 8pm dinner, Dec 31

Price: Dhs4,500 with house drinks, Dhs2,800 with soft drinks, Dhs1,375 children six to 12.

Book: Tel: (0)4 270 7950. @fsdubai