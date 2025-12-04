Sponsored: This pretty paradise offers a lovely backdrop for you to ring in the new year

Kyma Dubai is set to welcome the new year in style, offering guests an unforgettable New Year’s Eve experience along the stunning Dubai Marina waterfront. If plans aren’t sorted yet, Kyma could change your mind.

Here’s a preview of what your night will look like:

For NYE, the restaurant is pulling out all the stops with an exclusive festive set menu, featuring Kyma’s signature Greek-Mediterranean dishes, elevated with seasonal ingredients and festive touches. Do note, a vegetarian menu is also available (enquire with the team when booking).

The evening doesn’t stop at the plate. Guests will be treated to live music and entertainment, creating an immersive atmosphere that carries the night from dinner through to the stroke of midnight. Whether it’s soothing melodies or upbeat rhythms, the performances promise to enhance the festive mood and keep the energy alive well after the countdown is over.

And of course, thanks to its prime seaside location, you can soak in uninterrupted waterfront views providing a breathtaking backdrop for the evening. And of course, you’ll get to see those dazzling firework display.

The restaurant combines its signature Grecian aesthetic with refined festive décor, creating a warm and sophisticated ambience that will make the night feel truly special.

For adults, the house package is Dhs1,800 per person which includes the sharing-style menu with select premium beverages. For guests under the age of 21, the soft beverage package is Dhs1,400 per person. Bringing along a little one under the age of 12? It’s Dhs1,200 per person with a special kids’ menu including juices and soft beverages. Your night begins at 8pm.

Can’t wait to experience it? Make your bookings here.

For more information, email the team on book@kymabeach.ae or visit kymabeach.ae

Images: Kyma