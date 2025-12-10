Sponsored: All the holiday events and treats you won’t want to miss at Raffles Dubai

Spending the holidays in Dubai? Raffles Dubai has everything you need for a festive season that flows. From afternoon teas and gingerbread workshops to Christmas Eve and Christmas Day feasts, and ringing in the New Year with gala dinners or private pool cabanas, every detail is designed to make the season feel easy, warm, and full of atmosphere. Family-friendly activities and elegant dinners alike ensure there’s something for every mood this holiday.

Festive afternoon tea

Classic afternoon tea with a festive twist – Christmas pastries, fine teas, live piano, and a complimentary glass of sparkling wine. Kids can join a gingerbread workshop while adults relax in the salon’s calm, elegant setting.

When: December 1–24 | daily 2pm to 6pm

Cost: Dhs195 per person, Dhs85 per child (under 11)

Christmas Eve dinner at Solo Dubai

A four-course festive menu, live music, and a warm, intimate atmosphere perfect for an evening with friends or family.

When: December 24 | 7.30pm to 11.30pm

Cost: Dhs299 (Non-Alcoholic), Dhs399 (Selected Alcohol), Dhs499 (Wine Pairing), Dhs149 (Kids 6–11)

Christmas Day brunch

A relaxed buffet with live stations, the signature Raffles roast, live band, kids’ area, and plenty of festive spirit.

When: December 25 | 1pm to 4pm

Cost: Dhs450 (Non-Alcoholic), Dhs595 (Selected Alcohol), Dhs825 (Champagne Package), Dhs225 (Kids 6–11)

NYE gala dinner

A full New Year’s celebration with a global buffet, live music, fireworks and entertainment for all ages.

When: December 31 | Dinner from 8pm

Cost: Dhs495 (Non-Alcoholic), Dhs695 (Selected Alcohol), Dhs995 (Including 1 Bottle Champagne), Dhs275 (Kids 6–11)

NYE at the pool cabanas

A private setting with skyline views, Burj Khalifa fireworks, and a family-style menu.

When: December 31 | 8pm

Cost: Dhs3,500 per cabana (up to 4 guests)

Turkey to go

Take home a perfectly roasted turkey with sides and bubbly options.

When: November 25–December 25 | Order 24 hours in advance

Cost: Dhs850 (5–7 guests), Dhs1,100 (8–10 guests)

Yule Log cake

Mocha Kahlua or chocolate cream, finished with Belgian chocolate ganache.

When: December 1–31 | 8am to Midnight

Cost: Dhs185 per kg

Corporate gatherings

Celebrate the festive season with colleagues, clients, or your team at Raffles Dubai. Whether it’s a Christmas gathering or an end-of-year celebration, the hotel offers a range of elegant options to suit every style, from relaxed cocktail receptions to formal seated dinners.

Buffet dinner at Azur

Enjoy a festive buffet with a variety of seasonal dishes in a sophisticated setting. Perfect for larger groups seeking a relaxed yet refined experience.

When: December 1–21

Cost: Buffet starting from Dhs275 per person | Beverage package: Dhs175 per person for two hours of free-flow selected wines, beer, spirits, and cocktails (Dhs75 for each additional hour) | Minimum 50 guests, maximum 300 guests

Plated 3-course dinner at Azur

A formal 3-course menu ideal for intimate team or client celebrations in elegant surroundings.

When: December 1–21

Cost: Plated 3-course menu from Dhs250 per person | Beverage package: Dhs175 per person for two hours of free-flow selected wines, beer, spirits, and cocktails (Dhs75 for each additional hour) | Minimum 50 guests, maximum 300 guests

Plated 4-course dinner at Azur

An elevated 4-course menu for premium festive gatherings, perfect for rewarding teams or impressing clients.

When: December 1–21

Cost: Plated 4-course menu from Dhs350 per person | Beverage package: Dhs175 per person for two hours of free-flow selected wines, beer, spirits, and cocktails (Dhs75 for each additional hour) | Minimum 50 guests, maximum 300 guests

Cocktail & canapés at Raffles Dubai

Relaxed post-event gatherings or casual festive celebrations with a curated selection of festive canapés and mini plates.

When: December 1–21

Cost: Canapé selection from Dhs125 per person | Beverage package: Dhs149 per person for two hours of free-flow selected wines and cocktails (Dhs50 for each additional hour) | Premium beverage package: Dhs175 per person for two hours of free-flow selected wines, beer, spirits, and cocktails (Dhs75 for each additional hour)

Raffles spa offers

Take a pause from the holiday rush and give yourself the gift of wellness at Raffles Spa. From express rituals to luxurious full-body treatments, each offer is designed to refresh, restore, and leave you glowing this festive season.

Festive reset

Designed for the busy season, this express ritual melts away tension and restores radiance. Unwind with an upper body massage focused on the back, neck, and shoulders to release festive stress, followed by an express facial that refreshes, hydrates, and leaves the skin glowing.

When: Available daily | 60 minutes

Cost: Dhs500

12 days of wellness

Enjoy a surprise festive treat with your booking of any treatment 60 minutes or longer. A little daily indulgence to keep the festive stress at bay.

When: December 13–24 | With 60-minute or longer treatments

Cost: Included with qualifying treatment

Treasure of the desert

Bask in the glow of the festive season with a luxurious desert-inspired ritual. Begin with a gold sugar scrub to gently polish and illuminate the skin, followed by a deeply restorative full body massage. Conclude with a rejuvenating gold hydralift facial, leaving your complexion lifted, radiant, and luminous—a celestial celebration of wellness under starlit desert skies.

When: Available daily | 120 minutes

Cost: Dhs900

More info

Location: Sheikh Rashid Road, Wafi, Dubai

Contact: (04) 324 8888 | @rafflesdubai