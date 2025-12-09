Sponsored: Looking for the ultimate festive escape?

DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah invites you to immerse yourself in the magic of the holiday season. From sparkling décor to joyful celebrations, every corner of the resort is brimming with warmth, cheer, and unforgettable experiences for family and friends alike. From December 9 to January 6, DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island offers a festive season filled with joy, indulgence, and unforgettable memories.

Christmas Eve Dinner

Kick off the festive season with a Christmas Eve buffet with live entertainment that promises indulgence and enchantment. Savour seasonal delights and classic holiday flavours while taking in breathtaking views of the resort. With every detail carefully managed by the team, all you need to do is relax, enjoy the food, and create special memories with your loved ones.

Location: Vespa & Brasserie

Times: December 24, 2025, 7pm to 10.30pm

Cost: Dhs279 (soft package), Dhs329 (house spirits package)

Christmas Day Brunch

Continue the celebrations on December 25th with a festive edition of Islander’s Brunch. Featuring a vibrant array of holiday flavours, live entertainment, and stunning views, this brunch offers the perfect way to spend a joyful afternoon with family and friends. Let the resort take care of every detail while you soak up the holiday spirit.

Location: Islander’s Brunch

Times: December 25, 2025, 1pm to 4pm

Cost: Dhs289 (soft package), Dhs389 (house spirits package)

Night under the stars at New Year’s Eve

Ring in 2026 in style with Night Under the Stars, a spectacular Culinary Journey inspired by the Silk Route. From fresh seafood and sizzling live grills to Eastern fusion delights and signature cocktails, this celebration has it all. Enjoy live performances, a DJ, and a front-row view of the record-breaking fireworks show. Dance, feast, and welcome the New Year with unforgettable magic.

Location: Sanchaya & Meze

Times: December 31, 2025, 8pm to 1am

Cost: Dhs999

There is also an early bird offer running for a 20% discount until December 16.

Orthodox Christmas Buffet

Celebrate Orthodox Christmas on January 6th with live entertainment and a stunning dinner buffet designed to spread joy, warmth, and festive flavours. Gather with loved ones and enjoy a night where every bite feels truly magical.

Location: Sanchaya & Meze

Times: January 6, 2026, 7pm to 11pm

Cost: Dhs199 (soft package), Dhs249 (house spirits package)

Contact: Call (0)7 203 0104, WhatsApp: (056) 995 4579 and email: FandBReservations.Marjan@hilton.com

@doubletreemarjanisland

Images: Supplied