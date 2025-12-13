See Tetris like never before as Red Bull turns the Dubai Frame into one huge screen

Unless you’ve been living under a block, chances are you’ve mashed buttons playing Tetris at some point. But this beloved classic isn’t just a memory. Red Bull is bringing it back in a way you’ve never seen before, with drones lighting up the sky in a live, playable event.

Red Bull Tetris is the world’s first live playable Tetris event – and it’s happening at the iconic Dubai Frame. And when we say “at” the Frame, we don’t mean inside the venue… we mean literally within the four towering sides of the frame itself.

Here’s what we mean

Over 2,000 drones will take to the skies within the Dubai Frame, lighting up in perfect sync as players show off their stacking skills.

A massive supercomputer—probably one powered by a few cans of Red Bull—will process the players’ moves in real time, sending the data to the drones, which light up to mirror the gameplay. In short: the Dubai Frame becomes a giant, sky-high Tetris screen, and yes… it will be the biggest display of a game of Tetris ever.

After millions of games played worldwide, the two best Red Bull Tetris players will go head-to-head in a high-energy showdown, with drones lighting up the Dubai Frame as they battle it out for the world title.

You can watch all the action play out tonight on December 13.

Tickets have sold out but if you’re anywhere in the surrounding area of Zabeel Park, you can catch a spot of the action. Get ready for T-spins, down-stacking, and some serious high-speed action.

Images: Red Bull UAE instagram