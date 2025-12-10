Sponsored:Both Christmas and New Years are sorted

If you’re looking to maximise the festive fun this month, O Beach Dubai has two unforgettable celebrations lined up that bring together the venue’s signature fun atmosphere with a seasonal twist. Christmas Day becomes a sun-soaked party filled with live entertainment, while New Year’s Eve transforms the beach club into one of the city’s most electric countdown destinations.

Christmas Day at O Beach Dubai on December 25 promises a full day of festive revelry. Guests can kick things off with the award-winning Christmas Brunch, priced at Dhs495, running from 1pm to 5pm. O Beach Dubai brings together festive touches, Christmassy décor and a buzzing crowd, all made better by world-class entertainment, as O Beach is known for. DJs Grant Collins, Cameo and Lucy Jane set the soundtrack for the day, joined by explosive live performances from Albert Bace on drums, Dan Blaxx on sax and powerhouse vocalist Ayesha. Once brunch wraps up, the party doesn’t slow down— the Christmas After Brunch Party runs from 6pm to 9pm for Dhs195, keeping the energy high well into the evening.

Then, on December 31, O Beach Dubai invites guests to ring in 2026 with its Ultimate NYE Party. The festivities begin with an exclusive Night Brunch from 8pm to midnight, offering the choice of a Premium Package or the indulgent Free-Flow Clicquot Package, which includes unlimited Veuve Clicquot Brut. As midnight approaches, the venue becomes the perfect spot to watch Dubai’s dazzling fireworks displays, the venue’s central location will give you the opportunity to see multiple displays, with celebrations made better through special guest collaborations with SHEIN and Skyjam. Doors open at 7pm, and after midnight the experience continues with à la carte dining and a full La Fiesta takeover, ensuring the party carries on well into the early hours. NYE prices start from Dhs200, making it one of the season’s most exciting beachfront celebrations.

With festive flavours, iconic beats and that signature O Beach sparkle, December at O Beach Dubai is set to be unforgettable. Whether you’re brunching your way through Christmas Day or dancing into 2026, there’s no better place to celebrate.

To book Christmas, click here.

To book New Year’s Eve, click here.

Location:

Contact: obeachdubai.com @obeachdubai