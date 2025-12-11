There will be plenty of tails wagging this weekend

Pet owners, you may have plenty of pet-friendly cafés and staycations to check out, but festive events for your four-legged friend are harder to find. That’s why Barkfest by Feastival is one you won’t want to miss. It is taking place this weekend and heading to the shores of Dubai.

That’s right, for the very first time, Barkfest by Feastival will take place at Barasti Beach on December 13, 2025 for a jam-packed day of festive fun. The event is for one day only, so you best clear your calendar and let your pup enjoy this paw-fect day out. You know they deserve it.

Expect beach access, a dedicated off-leash zone for all dog sizes, relaxing cabanas and loungers for humans, and a kids’ play area for the little ones on two legs.

The fun starts at 1pm, and the first 100 dogs through the gate will receive a branded dog towel courtesy of Royal Canin and The Pet Shop.

Feeling competitive? The popular Dog Show runs from 4pm to 6pm with categories like Scruffiest Dog, Merriest Tail Wagger, Best Paw Shake, Golden Oldie, Best Puppy, Best Trick, and Dog Most Like Its Owner. Every pup gets a rosette, and winners get prizes from Royal Canin and The Pet Shop.

And of course, it won’t be Christmas without a visit from the man in red himself. Santa will be at the venue from 3.30pm to 6.30pm and he can’t wait to take photos with the whole family. And you can even expect a sprinkle of festive snow on the beach before you will be treated to carol singers and a dazzling Christmas tree lighting ceremony at 7pm.

Want to further pamper your pet? Browse the Christmas Market with over 20 pet-focused vendors, including Howlistic Petz, Paw Haven, Pet Loft, Perro, Xolo Pet Boutique, and more.

If you want to stay well-fuelled for the day, pick from Barasti’s à la carte menu. VIP attendees can continue the celebration in the VIP Lounge, hosted by Pearl Rosé and sip on rosé while soaking in the festive atmosphere.

If you pre-book, it’s Dhs20, and on-the-day tickets are Dhs30. Furchildren and children up to the age of 12 get free entry. Snap up tickets on Platinumlist.

All the details:

Location: Barkfest by Feastival – Barasti Beach Edition, Barasti Beach, Dubai

Times: December 13, 1pm to 9pm

Cost: Pre-book for Dhs20, on-the-day tickets Dhs30, free for dogs and children under 12

For more information, visit bark-fest.com

*Do note, all dogs attending must be social and non-reactive, and their vaccinations must be up to date (carry along their pet passport or VacciCheck certificate.)

Images: Supplied