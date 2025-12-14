With more rain on the horizon in Dubai, drivers need to take extra care

The Dubai Police has issued a weather alert for showers across the UAE this week and drivers should take extra care as conditions can change quickly. Always follow the limits shown on traffic signs, as they override the usual speed limits, especially when roads are slippery.

Key fines and rules to watch out for in rainy conditions:

Driving with your hazard lights on

Hazard lights should not be used while driving, even in rain. They make it hard for other drivers to know if you are braking or changing lanes. Hazard lights are only for when you are stopped or broken down. Using them while driving can lead to a Dhs500 fine and 4 black points.

Using your phone while driving

Taking photos or videos of the rain while driving is dangerous and can earn you a Dhs800 fine and 4 black points.

Blocking emergency services

Do not block the path of police, ambulances, or rescue teams, especially during rainy conditions. The fine is Dhs1,000 with 4 black points, and your vehicle can be impounded for 60 days.

Ignoring temporary speed limits

Police may reduce speed limits during heavy rain to prevent accidents. These temporary limits appear on electronic signs and official updates and must be followed.

Driving 20 km/h over the limit: Dhs300 fine

Driving more than 80 km/h over the limit: Dhs3,000 fine, 23 black points, and a 60-day vehicle impoundment

Changing lanes without signalling

Always use your indicator, especially in low-visibility conditions caused by rain. Not signalling can lead to a Dhs400 fine.

Stay safe on the roads during rain in Dubai

With rain expected throughout the week, keep your headlights on, drive slowly, and leave plenty of space between your car and the vehicle ahead. Wet roads require extra caution, even for experienced drivers.

Image: What’s On Archive