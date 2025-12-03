UAE public holidays 2026: Full list of dates for your next getaway
Map your dream trips around the magic of UAE public holidays 2026
Who doesn’t love a long weekend? UAE public holidays 2026 are your cheat sheet for planning ahead. From New Year’s Day to Eid Al Fitr, there are more weekends, more breaks, and more time off to plan around. Here’s how to make the most of them and get the most out of your year.
Predicted public holidays in 2026
You can expect at least 12 official public holidays in 2026, some of which could turn into longer weekends if you time them right. While the UAE government will confirm exact dates closer to the time, predictions give a good roadmap for planning.
Key public holidays
- January 1: New Year’s Day
- Shawwal 1–3: Eid Al Fitr
- Dhu Al Hijjah 9: Arafat Day
- Dhu Al Hijjah 10–12: Eid Al Adha
- Muharram 1: Islamic New Year
- Rabi Al Awwal 12: Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) Birthday
- December 2–3: Eid Al Etihad (UAE National Day)
Long weekends to watch out for
Here’s where the fun starts. If you plan right, these holidays could give you more downtime:
Eid Al Fitr 2026
- Dates: Friday, March 20 – Sunday, March 22
- Marks the end of Ramadan and could give a three-day weekend
Eid Al Adha 2026
- Dates: Tuesday, May 26 – Sunday, May 31
- One of the biggest Islamic holidays. Combine with weekends for up to six days off
Eid Al Etihad (UAE National Day) 2026
- Dates: Wednesday, December 2 – Thursday, 3 December
- Midweek holiday, but a long weekend is possible if you take Friday off
Keep in mind: Islamic holidays depend on moon sightings, so final dates are confirmed closer to the day.
How UAE public holidays are determined
There are two types of holidays in the UAE:
Fixed Gregorian holidays
- Same date every year (e.g., New Year’s Day, National Day)
Lunar-based Islamic holidays
- Dates change each year based on the Hijri calendar and crescent moon sightings (e.g., Eid Al Fitr, Eid Al Adha)
Rules you should know
- Some holidays can be shifted to the start or end of the week to create longer breaks, except for Eid holidays
- If a holiday lands on a weekend or overlaps another holiday, it doesn’t get carried forward
- Local governments may declare extra holidays for special occasions
School holidays 2026
- Winter: December 15, 2025 – January 4, 2026
- Spring & Eid Al Fitr: March 16–29, 2026
- Mid-term & Eid Al Adha: May 25–29, 2026
- Hijri New Year: June 17, 2026
- Summer Break (staff/admin): From July 18, 2026
Images: What’s On archive