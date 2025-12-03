Map your dream trips around the magic of UAE public holidays 2026

Who doesn’t love a long weekend? UAE public holidays 2026 are your cheat sheet for planning ahead. From New Year’s Day to Eid Al Fitr, there are more weekends, more breaks, and more time off to plan around. Here’s how to make the most of them and get the most out of your year.

Predicted public holidays in 2026

You can expect at least 12 official public holidays in 2026, some of which could turn into longer weekends if you time them right. While the UAE government will confirm exact dates closer to the time, predictions give a good roadmap for planning.

Key public holidays

January 1: New Year’s Day

New Year’s Day Shawwal 1–3: Eid Al Fitr

Eid Al Fitr Dhu Al Hijjah 9: Arafat Day

Arafat Day Dhu Al Hijjah 10–12: Eid Al Adha

Eid Al Adha Muharram 1: Islamic New Year

Islamic New Year Rabi Al Awwal 12: Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) Birthday

Prophet Muhammad’s (PBUH) Birthday December 2–3: Eid Al Etihad (UAE National Day)

Long weekends to watch out for

Here’s where the fun starts. If you plan right, these holidays could give you more downtime:

Eid Al Fitr 2026

Dates: Friday, March 20 – Sunday, March 22

Marks the end of Ramadan and could give a three-day weekend

Eid Al Adha 2026

Dates: Tuesday, May 26 – Sunday, May 31

One of the biggest Islamic holidays. Combine with weekends for up to six days off

Eid Al Etihad (UAE National Day) 2026

Dates: Wednesday, December 2 – Thursday, 3 December

Midweek holiday, but a long weekend is possible if you take Friday off

Keep in mind: Islamic holidays depend on moon sightings, so final dates are confirmed closer to the day.

How UAE public holidays are determined

There are two types of holidays in the UAE:

Fixed Gregorian holidays

Same date every year (e.g., New Year’s Day, National Day)

Lunar-based Islamic holidays

Dates change each year based on the Hijri calendar and crescent moon sightings (e.g., Eid Al Fitr, Eid Al Adha)

Rules you should know

Some holidays can be shifted to the start or end of the week to create longer breaks, except for Eid holidays

If a holiday lands on a weekend or overlaps another holiday, it doesn’t get carried forward

Local governments may declare extra holidays for special occasions

School holidays 2026

Winter: December 15, 2025 – January 4, 2026

Spring & Eid Al Fitr: March 16–29, 2026

Mid-term & Eid Al Adha: May 25–29, 2026

Hijri New Year: June 17, 2026

Summer Break (staff/admin): From July 18, 2026

