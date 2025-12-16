Sponsored: If there’s one place that understands comfort food, it’s Wagamama UAE

Whether you’re craving a bowl of something warm, flavoursome, and slurp-worthy, or your heart is set on the world-famous chicken katsu curry, this pan-Asian favourite continues to prove why it’s the UAE’s home of feel-good dining. Cosy, casual, and made for everyone – this is where comfort is always on the table.

The home of pan-asian comfort food

Some dishes are trends. Some are passing cravings. And then there’s the OG global favourite – the chicken katsu curry – a plate so iconic, it practically defines comfort. Golden, crispy, drenched in that rich and velvety curry sauce… you know the one. At Wagamama, it’s always there waiting to wrap you up like a warm hug.

But that’s only the beginning. From steaming ramen bowls to zingy donburi, nourishing teppanyaki and lighter sides packed with bold Asian flavours, every dish is prepared fresh, no microwaves, no heat lamps, no shortcuts. Just good food that makes you feel even better.

‘Come as you are. Dig in. Feel good.’

Wagamama’s new campaign tagline is more than a slogan – it’s the spirit of the place. There’s no dressing up required. No fancy reservations. No pressure.Whether you’re popping in post-gym, grabbing lunch between university lectures, or settling in for a chilled family dinner with a kids’ menu, a child-friendly ambience, and Sunday kids’ cooking classes at select outlets, this is a space where everyone’s welcome.

Solo diners, families, friends, students, workers… pull up a bench and tuck into something delicious. It’s dining that feels warm, familiar, and wonderfully unfussy – the way comfort food should be.

A menu made for every eater

Vegetarian? Vegan? Gluten-friendly? Feeding a picky child? Wagamama has you. The menu is impressively diverse, offering choices for every diet and every level of appetite. Think plant-powered bowls, kid-friendly meals, vibrant sides, and plates that push all the flavour buttons without ever feeling heavy.

There’s even a kid’s menu and kids’ cooking classes, making it a brilliant family day-out option. And for students? The City Walk branch offers an Dhs55 exclusive menu for university students – because comfort food tastes even better when it’s budget-friendly.

Prices vary depending on what you fancy, but if you’re looking for great value, the Dhs145 set menu is a win for a start, main and dessert. Otherwise, pick and choose from the full à la carte – slurp, crunch, sip, repeat.

Where to find Wagamama UAE

You’re never far from your next bowl of comfort. Wagamama UAE has multiple locations across the country:

Dubai: Dubai Mall, City Walk, Dubai Hills, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, The Greens, Motor City, Mirdif City Centre, and JBR opening soon.

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Mall, Reem Mall, Khalifa City.

Opening hours vary slightly per location, but you can generally swing by between 11am and 12am.

Images: Supplied